BIG $$ POORAN

There was a lot of action in the Indian Premier League auction yesterday with Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) engaging in a bidding war for the services of Nicholas Pooran with the former West Indies white-ball captain eventually being sold to LSG for approximately US$1.9 million.
The price tag saw the 27-year-old become the most expensive West Indian sold at an IPL auction.
Registered at a base price of Indian rupees (INR) 2 crore (US$240,000) after being released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the auction, Pooran became one of the top buys as he found a new home for the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Chennai Super Kings started the bid at 2 crore as Rajasthan Royals joined them. Just when RR got control of it, Delhi Capitals entered the game and took it deep.
The bidding contest between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals ended when the latter opted out, but that is when LSG entered and changed the entire scenario.
The wicketkeeper-batter had not been in top form since he took over the captaincy duties for the Caribbean side, in the white-ball format. After a humiliating T20 World Cup 2022 season, where the West Indies failed to make it to the Super 12s, Pooran made the decision to step down from the captaincy role.
However, Pooran had a decent IPL 2022 scoring 306 runs, including two fifties at an average of 38.25 and a strike rate of 144.33.
His power-hitting ability was most recently seen in the Abu Dhabi T10, where he was adjudged Player of the Tournament for his 345 runs, which came at an average of 49.28 and a phenomenal strike rate of 234.69.
LSG mentor and former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir was happy to get Pooran and
“He [Pooran] hasn’t had the best season last time or year before, but he’s young and we can probably build the side around him and KL (Rahul). We let go of Jason (Holder) and got a right-armer and a left-armer who can also bat. We want KL to have a team with fire-power. Quinton (de Kock), (Marcus) Stoinis, Pooran. Pooran was our No 2 target at the auction and happy with Unadkat as well. He has T20 experience and is a left-armer,” Gambhir said.
Holder had a decent outing for the Lucknow-based franchise in their maiden campaign in IPL, scalping 14 wickets in 12 appearances but was not retained by the team end of the season.
Holder was eventually bought by Rajasthan Royals for US$690,000 yesterday, joining Shimron Hetmyer, who was retained by the Royals.
And Pooran’s Trinidad and Tobago teammate, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein earned his first IPL contract after he was bought by Sunrisers for US$120,000.
Reacting to the news, former West Indies quick Ian Bishop, in a message on Twitter said: “Happy for Akeal Hosein. It’s not as huge a payday compared to some other players, but it’s a well deserved opportunity to play in the most prestigious t20 league in the world.”
Meanwhile, England star all-rounder Sam Curran was signed for a record US$2.2m in the IPL auction, while new batting sensation Harry Brook was snapped up for just over US$1.8m.
Curran signed for Punjab Kings after a bidding war between six teams, including his former squad the Chennai Super Kings. His deal eclipses Chris Morris’ previous record of roughly US$1.9m with the Rajasthan Royals in 2021 to see him become the most expensive player in the history of the tournament.
The previous record fee was broken once more in the early part of the auction, with Mumbai Indians paying roughly US$2.1m for Australian all-rounder Cameron Green.