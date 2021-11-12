BIG ROLE FOR QUICKS

Despite the likelihood of spinner friendly conditions in Sri Lanka, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite still thinks his pacers will have a big role to play during the two-Test tour as the Windies look to sign off 2021 on a high.
Brathwaite, speaking to the media via Zoom yesterday, gave the pace bowling department, expected to be spearheaded by Shannon Gabriel, a vote of confidence. He also endorsed new recruit Jeremy Solozano and is also backing wicketkeeper/batsmen Joshua Da Silva to come good.
Speaking about his expectations of his pace bowling unit, which includes Gabriel, Jayden Seales, Jason Holder and Kemar Roach, Brathwaite said: “Despite the possibility of spin-friendly pitches, I still believe the pacers will do well and I can see them getting wickets.”
The West Indies Test captain pointed to his pacers’ success against Bangladesh earlier in the year as an example of how effective quality fast bowling can be.
“Obviously we assume it will be spin-friendly pitch, but we haven’t been there as yet to see the surface. I think there is always a role for the fast bowlers. Shannon Gabriel really led the way in Bangladesh in the first Test, bowling with some good pace, and Kemar Roach also played a crucial part with an early wicket. Jason (Holder) and Kyle Mayers also played a part in Bangladesh as well,” Brathwaite noted.
“Obviously it will be about building pressure but the seamers are still very important and obviously Shannon will bring some aggression, so I look forward to seeing the guys operating. We are pretty much accustomed to these hot conditions in the Caribbean, so I look forward to the pacers doing a good job as well,” he added.
Asked about Solozano’s addition to the squad and the possibility of the left-hander making his Test debut on the tour, Brathwaite said: “I think it is always good for the senior players to lend advice to younger ones but obviously ‘Solo’ has played a number of first-class games and a few ‘A Team’ games so I know he is well equipped and it is just for him to be confident and believe in himself.”
As for Da Silva, Brathwaite is backing the player to get out of his slump; be among the runs and partnerships in Sri Lanka. In four Tests in the Caribbean, Da Silva scored six and 15, 21 and 13, seven and nought, and nought and nine. But Brathwaite said it is important for the player to stay confident and back himself to come good.
“He has been doing a superb job before and has had some very important partnerships and one of the keys in a situation like this is (to accept) that this is Test cricket and that you can’t always do well and then it is sometimes how you deal with the times when you are not doing well and not getting scores,” Brathwaite assessed of Da Silva’s recent form.
“For me it is just making sure I have good communication with him and just let him know that basically he could do it. It is as simple as that. And it is for him to believe in himself. I know he is fully capable of doing well. Obviously, we all go through little slumps and we are all still learning as players. I think he has been putting in some good work and I am looking forward to him doing well,” the Test captain reasoned.
“So, for me it is always a work in progress. The batters always have something to work on. It is just to touch up on everything. I think it is key for us to start well and have good partnerships in the top five or six, and I think once we can do that, we will set ourselves up to get big totals. I would say the batters have been putting in some extra work and having a good start will be crucial,” he concluded.
The Windies will play a four-day, warm-up match starting on Monday in Colombo, before going on to Galle where the two Tests will be played.
Match schedule
4-Day Intra-squad warm-up at Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo; November 14 – 17
Tests (vs Sri Lanka)
1st Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle; November 21–25
2nd Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle; November 29–December 3
WI Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Jeremy Solozano, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Jason Holder, Joshua DaSilva, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican, Rahkeem Cornwall, Veerasammy Permaul.