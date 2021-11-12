BIG ROLE FOR QUICKS

Despite the likelihood of spinner friendly conditions in Sri Lanka, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite still thinks his pacers will have a big role to play during the two-Test tour as the Windies look to sign off 2021 on a high.

Brathwaite, speaking to the media via Zoom yesterday, gave the pace bowling department, expected to be spearheaded by Shannon Gabriel, a vote of confidence. He also endorsed new recruit Jeremy Solozano and is also backing wicketkeeper/batsmen Joshua Da Silva to come good.