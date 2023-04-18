Big sisters take advantage in ‘COTECC’

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith and Cyra Ramcharan took down their little sisters yesterday in the Powerade Barbados COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Junior Tournament.
Campbell-Smith took no mercy on Abba as the 12 & under champion of the recent Catch National Junior Championship failed to trouble the scorer in the 14 & under quarter-finals.
Em-Miryam, the fourth-ranked player in COTECC, will oppose Shiloh Walker and ‘Catch’ 12 & under runner-up Makeda Bain will tackle ‘Catch’ age-group champ Gabriella Prince in today’s semi-finals.
Prince overwhelmed Elyse Ferguson 6-0, 6-0 yesterday, a day after Walker had disposed of St Lucian Anaiah Bousquet 6-1, 6-1 and Bain, 14 & under runner-up in last week’s COTECC tournament in Trinidad, was a 7-5, 6-1 winner over Antiguan Jolie George-Alexander.
In the 12 & under category, Ramcharan was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over sister Suri, and Cherdine Sylvester, the player who beat her for the title last week, did not allow Nazeah Murray a single game in the other semi-final.
‘Catch’ runner-up Josiah Hills advanced to the boys’ equivalent title match with a 6-2, 6-7 (7/9), 6-2 triumph over Denney Estava, the St Lucian who had denied “Catch’ 10 & under champ Ryan Steuart 6-1, 6-1 the day before in the first round.
Steuart’s cousin Jack Brown, who lost to Oliver Harrigan in last week’s COTECC semis after winning their battle for the ‘Catch’ crown, edged the grandson of former top junior Hugh Harrigan 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2 for the other place in today’s title match.
The Campbell-Smith sisters had captured the 14 & under doubles title last week and they are the top seeds to go all the way again.