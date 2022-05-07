SOUTH Zone trounced South West by 207 runs when the Scotiabank sponsored Under-13 Inter-Zone cricket competition got underway on Wednesday at the Woodland Recreation Ground.
Roberto Badree (78) and Shaan Ramtahal put on 181 for the first wicket while Sachin Nandlal (37) and Bradley Jaggernauth (27) chipped in as South made 281 for six in 40 overs.
In reply, South West were bundled out for 74 in 22.3 overs, with Sameer Ramdass producing figures of four wickets for six runs in 33 balls.
Aaden Owen also got into the act with three wickets for 19 runs in six overs.
South East Zone beat Central by seven runs in a low-scoring affair to get their campaign in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board competition underway at the Marchin Recreation Ground.
Batting first, South East were dismissed for just 84 in 30.2 overs with their top scorer being opener Amit Chan with 10, and extras contributing to half of the total.
For Central, Ra’ed Ali Khan and Sanjay Naidoo took three wickets each and Khili Thomas and Reyad Jerome picked up one apiece.
However, the paltry total proved just enough for South East to defend as they restricted Central to 77 in 33.4 overs with the only resistance coming from Reyad Jerome who made 14.
Best of the Central Zone bowlers was Jaydon Naveen Jagnanan with three wickets, while Ganesh Gobin and Rylee Gangoo, claimed two each,
East Zone romped to a 179-run victory over North East at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba after benefiting from 96 extras which jacked up their total to 237 all out in 35.5 overs.
Kyle Heeralal, batting at No. 10 top-scored for East with 35, including three fours and a six, while all-rounder Jadon Rachais struck 32 with four boundaries and two sixes.
For North East, Revesh Gopaul, Zaheem Ali and Renaldo Mahase finished with two wickets each.
Facing the big total, North East were not up to the task and were tumbled out for a measly 32 with no batter crossing double figures.
Rayhan Gooding and Nathan Sagar grabbed two wickets apiece while Tyler Ramroop, Jadon Rachais, Brian Haricharan, and Zyon Daniel each picked up one.
North Zone were also gifted with 36 extras on their way to a 68-run victory against Tobago at Shaw Park in the sister isle.
Opener Abdiel Boland top-scored with 18 as North Zone compiled 171 all out in 34.3 overs as Tobago’s Fabrice Lynch excelled with the ball, returning with figures of five wickets for 35 runs in eight overs. Amani Lovell claimed two to put Tobago in a good position.
The Tobago lads then got a great start with Malik Roberts (29) and Kimwell Lynch (13) posting 78 for the first wicket but the rest of the batting crashed for the addition of only 25 runs to be all out for 103 in 21.4 overs.
For North Zone, Kaiden Pollard and Mikaeel Ali bagged three wickets each with Josiah Nicholls while Dylan Lee Chow snatched one each.