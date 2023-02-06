DIANE HENDERSON, chairwoman of the Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM), promised an improved experience for the 2024 edition which is scheduled for January 21 next year.
A new course along the Priority Bus Route gave the organisers on the TTIM committee the opportunity to better deploy resources on an advertised 26.2 mile closed loop course that started and finished at the Grand Stand at the Queen’s Park Savannah.
It didn’t go perfectly, although the Henderson, also president of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee, praised the TTPS and the Ministry of Works for their efforts and permissions.
Former TTOC president Brian Lewis -- he also spearheaded the TTOC’s fund-raising effort for their recently-minted Gold Foundation -- hailed the committee’s decision to identify the date for next year’s edition so promptly.
“It will give the marathon committee a longer time to conduct the marketing of the event,” stated Lewis, the current Caribean Assoicatioon of National Olympic Committee (CANOC) general secretary.
Lewis is of the view that the marathon is not receiving the recognition and prominence it deserves because of a lack of support from key stakeholders. “We all have to look at how we can make this event better…there is only one marathon. Others have tried, the fact that the marathon has gone on for 41 years without the necessary support, every year the TTPS and Ministry of Works and Transport they treat the marathon as nuisance value,” he noted.
“...It is a disruption to people’s day and that is not true and if people rally around the marathon and see it for what it could be for the country, see what it could do to battle obesity and non-communicable diseases -- the Ministry of Tourism and Health should get involved -- people will understand that all you are being asked to do is give up a couple of hours for a common good. I would like to ask everybody to put their heads together and work towards making the 42nd marathon, the Carnival marathon bigger, better, brighter,” contended Lewis.
In terms of improving and increasing the foreign participation in the annual event, Henderson said the committee would consider resuming promotion of the event on international forums like World Marathon and the French Le Sportif.
But TTIM race director Francis Williams-Smith noted consideration must be given to increased prize-money and how to secure such.
“One of the things that matters is prize-money for the international runners and prize-money has to do with US$ and we in T&T are very cognisant of the fact that there are currency restrictions and so there is a big challenge where we can create a situation where we can afford to pay in the prize-money for the foreigners who expect that,” he pointed out.
Williams-Smith added that increased prize-money was also contingent on sponsorship. “We have to get corporate T&T more involved in the support for the marathon, quite apart from Ministry of Works and the Police, so those are fundamentals I think in going forward and with that kind of support from the services, it feeds into the support services on the road for the runners and at the end for the party (and) the celebrations.”
Henderson was also pleased with recent NAAATT efforts to combine with Plus One A Week Club to host workshops for distance running. “I was really supportive of (the workshop) and the NAAATT trying to get people involved in distance running and stretch that on from the 400m onto the 800m and onto the longer distances like the 3,000m, 5,000m because that is the only way we are going to get there,” she emphasised.
She also promised a continued partnerships with the MSCD to bridge the gap with the assistance of community coaching to bring out the young people in communities in sporting activity and “hopefully that will lead to more talent identification.”
She said she was hopeful— wearing her TTOC cap — that T&T could have another marathon runner, the last one was Ronnie Holassie in 2000, at the Olympic level.
Henderson was also open to returning to follow the Cause Marathon format like they had in 2019 when runners could identify — upon registering — which charity they wanted to donate or contribute to. The president of the T&T Commonwealth Games Association also lamented the impact Covid-19 had on the TTIM event.
“A lot of runners for whatever reasons, maybe they lost their jobs…that is still a reality we are dealing with and especially the females. The females were half the numbers than the men or even less and that is a true, true impact. We see it when we have spoken at webinars, on our annual Women’s Forum every year and that definitely was an impact. Don’t ask for the Mother of all Carnivals!? That probably drew some finances to parties and costumes. So we were competing against a lot of forces.”
Yesterday’s awardees
for TTIM 2023
Age-Group winners
Half-Marathon: Monique Sampson 20-29 winner
Marathon Team Prize (10 or more with 2 females and 8 males minimum): Plus One A Week Club
Susanna Joefield 70+ winner (female)
Noel Simon 40-49
Winsbert Sylvester 30-39
Curtis Cox 50-59
Firtzon Villafana 60-69
Errol Jones 70+