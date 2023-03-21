NATIONAL COACH Angus Eve has urged clubs and stakeholders to recognise “the bigger picture” and the important role they play in the future of players with aspirations to play for the Trinidad and Tobago national football team.
Eve was speaking via Zoom from a residential camp in Florida, United States, where the T&T team is preparing for crucial CONCACAF Nations League matches against the Bahamas and Nicaragua.
“There’s a lot at stake for us in these two games. I don’t think a lot of people appreciate how important these two matches are in the realm of a lot of things we can do going forward in the future,” stated Eve.
Victory away to Bahamas on Friday and Nicaragua in Tobago on Monday, will see T&T (nine points) overhaul Nicaragua (ten points) in Group C of the Nations League Group B, and qualify directly for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup — the Caribbean, North and Central America (CONCACAF) region’s show-piece tournament for national teams.
“If we win these two matches, we go back up to the A League of the Nations League, which will put us in a better World Cup grouping, because we will now be one of the seeded teams,” Eve explained. “Also there is Copa America and opportunities to qualify for that.”
Yesterday, Eve disclosed that he could have done with the craftiness of a players such as La Horquetta Rangers teenage winger Real Gill, who is not among the players in Florida, because he was also not one of the locally-based national players who had recently prepared with the national team, ahead of a successful two-match tour of Jamaica.
“They (Rangers) and Civic, chose not to send their players to Jamaica,” stated Eve, while adding: “We do understand that the clubs have the right not to send the players because it was outside of a FIFA window.”
However, he added: “Jamaica on the other hand , their league was actually going on and they (Jamaican clubs) gave all of their players. I think we need to take a feather from their cap and understand that the bigger picture is Trinidad (& Tobago) football. Not just your own individual space.”
In selecting his squad for the upcoming Nations League matches, Eve said he could not make exceptions for Rangers and Civic players, when other local clubs had made the sacrifice of having players train with the national team and so allowing them to vie for national selection
“It has to be fair for everyone across the board,” stated Eve. “A lot of people have been clamouring for Wesley John, Nathaniel Garcia, and these guys, and they were (included) in the (training) squad and the clubs refused to send them.”
Eve pointed to a fruitful outing with the locally-based players who recently toured Jamaica. “The exercise which we had over there is not in vain because half of the (Jamaica) squad is in this (Nations League) team,” he noted.
For the upcoming matches, Eve has brought in a few replacements for injured overseas-based Levi Garcia and Kevin Molino, among them 29-year-old former Central FC striker Rundell Winchester, now playing with Marsaskala FC in Malta.
“We need to treat the games as two finals,” Eve declared. “We have two finals to play but you can’t play the last final unless you play the first one.”
Of Friday’s first match, Eve said he was not taking the Bahamas lightly, despite the opponents being rated almost 100 places behind his Soca Warriors. “They (Bahamas) basically took us out of the World Cup, if you remembered, not so long ago. Then we beat then 1-0 at home.”
SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Marvin Phillip, Nicklas Frenderup, Denzil Smith,
Defenders: Shannon Gomez, Alvin Jones, Aubrey David, Leland Archer, Justin Garcia, Kareem Moses, Keston Julien, Triston Hodge,
Midfielders: Michel Poon-Angeron, Molik Khan, Andre Rampersad, Daniel Phillips, Noah Powder, Joevin Jones.
Forwards: Jomal Williams, John-Paul Rochford, Kailé Auvray, Reon Moore, Ryan Telfer, Marcus Joseph, Rundell Winchester.