SUPER BIRD stunned fans during yesterday’s Easter Monday holiday horse racing card to complete a hat-trick of turf victories at Santa Rosa Park.
Sent off at almost 14/1, the son of Charismatic Cat made all the running to win the Champagne Stakes, the penultimate and feature attraction of the seven-race card.
Super Bird was not expected to stay the 1,600-metre distance and was tiring at the end of the leading two-turn grass race on the calendar but he still had enough in the tank to deny fast-finishing 6/5 favourite Wise Guy by a little less than a length.
Champion trainer John O’Brien saddled the first two horses past the post, just as he had done with Crown Prince and Soca Harmony, respectively, 40 minutes earlier in Royal Colours Classic, the other Grade III contest on the programme.
Cool Cat, who beat Super Bird into second over 1,100 metres in the leading turf sprint in the country (Sian’s Gold Sprint) in early January, finished two-and-three-quarter lengths back and Just Exhale rounded out the top four, another one-and-three-quarters length behind.
Stroke Of Luck was next past the post as he finished behind Just Exhale for the first time since being runner-up in the Guineas in mid-November.
O’Brien’s charge turned the table a month later in the Trinidad Derby Stakes and was also ahead when they were third and fourth in the Mid Summer Classic in late January.
Coup D’Etat, who won that turf contest to complete a beaver-trick of wins, ended up a very disappointing seventh of the eight runners, just behind Marvel Vigor, winner of three of his four previous career outings on the surface, including a dead-heat with Stoke Of Luck in his last appearance six weeks ago.
Wise Guy, who in 2020 become only the fourth horse to sweep the Triple Crown series – Guineas, Midsummer Classic and Derby – since the sport was centralised in Arima in 1994, and Cool Cat moved up one spot each after placing third and fourth in last year’s “Champagne.”
Super Bird, who beat Cool Cat into second in their previous two meetings on turf after placing second in their Sian’s Gold clash, is a half-brother to the leading horse of last season, Affirmative.
Apprentice Andrew Poon, who rarely rides for the O’Brien stable, was astride the four-year-old and breeder/owner Hugh Leong Poi-bred collected the $18,000 winners’ cheque.
Maharaj, the breeder and owner of Crown Prince, collected the same amount as Stroke Of Luck’s full brother won the 1,350-metre “Royal Colours”, the first event for locally-bred three-year-olds for the season, by a commanding eight lengths with champion jockey Brian Boodramsingh up.
Racing continues next week Saturday with the eighth round of the Arima Race Club’s 2022 Season.