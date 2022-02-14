SUPER BIRD gained revenge when horse racing continued Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
After finishing second to Cool Cat when they met five weeks earlier in the Sian’s Gold Sprint, the 2020 Champion Juvenile came out on top as they occupied the first two places in the Indian Medicine Trophy.
Both races were over 1,100 metres on turf and Super Bird got home by two-and-three-quarter lengths in the modified benchmark handicap for 70-55 rated horses, after trailing by two-and-a-half lengths in the leading turf sprint on the calendar.
Lady Bird, half-sister of the son of Charismatic Cat, was half-length behind Cool Cat in third, the same position she had occupied in the Grade III contest on January 8.
At that time, this five-year-old was trained by Harold Chadee, but he passed away 13 days later and Saturday’s seven-race card was staged in his honour.
Six of Saturday’s seven races were named after horses the 68-year-old conditioned during a brilliant two-plus decade career.
Indian Medicine, who actually won the “Sian’s Gold” eight years ago, was at the head of the list, which also included 2018 Trinidad & Tobago Breeders Classic heroine Set Sail.
The Set Sail Trophy, a 1,200-metre modified benchmark handicap for 50-35 rated horses, was won in commanding fashion (seven-and-a-half lengths) by Colonel James with 2006 champion jockey Nela Mohammed in the saddle.
The seven-year-old was shockingly sent off at the very generous price of 4/1, despite the fact that he placed third over a trip further than his best (1,350 metres) last time out during the December 27 Boxing Day holiday card.
It was the third victory from nine career outings for Colonel James, who used to be owned by his breeder Charles James but now races in Alan Cabral’s colours and from Johnathan Lyder’s stable.
Nuclear Fire was also in the field for Saturday’s second event, but Chadee’s horse could only finish sixth of the seven runners.
Dave, son of the breeder, owner and trainer, raced six horses from the Glen Mohammed barn and was only successful once.
But what a victory it was, as Regal Intension stormed down the homestretch, erasing a deficit of about eight lengths, to catch last year’s Stewards Cup and Gold Cup winner Affirmative in the last few strides to win the feature event.
The feature, a modified benchmark handicap for 70 and over horses, was called the Harold Chadee Memorial Trophy. The biggest career victory for the former Racehorse Trainers Association president had come courtesy Regal Intension – in the Guineas, opening leg of the Triple Crown – in 2019.
The Jamaica-bred had won the St James Stakes to end the preceding season and Super Bird was triumphant in the juvenile equivalent event in December, 2020.
This four-year-old is still owned by his breeder Hugh Leong Poi, trained by John O’Brien and had regular partner Brian Boodramsingh up on Saturday when he scored as the 3/1 second fancy.