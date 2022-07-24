Tyra Gittens is hungry for Commonwealth Games success.
“I’m going to starve myself until I get there,” the Trinidad and Tobago athlete declared. “I literally eat, breathe and sleep this.”
On Saturday, Gittens was eliminated from the World Championship women’s long jump. She finished 19th in qualifying with a 6.44 metres leap at Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon, USA., and then immediately switched her focus to the July 28 to August 8 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
Gittens, who switched from the heptathlon to the individual long jump and high jump this season, plans to go medal hunting in both events in Birmingham. The final decision, however, will be made after consultation with her coach, Haitian-born Canadian Edrick Floreal.
“We’ll see what he says,” Gittens told the Express, “but for now, long and high. I don’t mind doing both to take my mind off of something. I like to do a lot. My mind needs that stimulation. Focusing on one thing has been so hard. But while the hep was definitely my personality, I don’t regret not going back to it.
“That decision,” she continued, “was fully to preserve my body and my professional career. I did a lot collegiately.”
Last year, Gittens finished tenth in the Olympic Games long jump final, and also produced a 6.96m national record leap. The 2022 season has not been as successful. Her best jump to date this year is 6.69.
“We all have to face it no matter what we’re doing in life. We all have those seasons. I think I’m going through mine. But I’m happy because it’s kind of early in my career and I’m a pretty good swimmer, so I think I’ll make it.”
Gittens said her World Championship disappointment makes the Commonwealth Games outing all the more important.
“Oh my gosh, yes. You might not know, I’m a sore loser. I will do it with a smile, but you should see my journal. And it’s not against the athletes. It’s just that I know what I can do. I have so much faith, and my support group, my family, they don’t let stuff slide. Obviously they’re proud of me because of where I am, but they know what I’m capable of and they know when I’m not there.
“They hold me accountable,” Gittens continued, “and so does my fiancé (Donavan Spotsville). He’s a very important person in my life and my career right now. When stuff doesn’t go good, it’s disappointing, but not because I feel like I let anybody down. It’s because I know what I can do, I know I represent a lot, and it means a lot to me.”
After press time, last night, T&T competed in the men’s 4x400 metres final—the penultimate event at Oregon22.