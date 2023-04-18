Bishop and Nedd eagerly anticipate first-class debuts

Joshua Da Silva

UP FOR GRABS: Team Headley skipper Joshua Da Silva, right, and West Indies Academy captain Nyeem Young with the Headley Weekes Challenge trophy. The teams will square off in the first match of the Headley Weekes Tri Series four-day competition, bowling off today at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. --Photo: CWI MEDIA

Left-arm spinners Joshua Bishop and Ashmead Nedd are both champing at the bit for their first taste of first-class action, ahead of the Headley Weekes Tri-Series which gets under way, today.

Bishop, 24, and Nedd, 22, have been named in the West Indies Academy squad, scheduled to come up against Team Headley in the first of three matches at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

“We just look at it as an opportunity to put ourselves against more experienced players that have been around for quite a while and test out ourselves,” Barbadian Bishop said. “I’m definitely looking forward to it, from Super50 [last November]. We had a fairly decent tournament but I’m really looking forward to the four-day challenge.”

Bishop led the Academy’s attack during the Super50 with eight wickets, while Nedd finished with five wickets at an economy rate of just over four runs. Overall, Bishop has taken 40 wickets in 28 List A games while Nedd has claimed 22 scalps from 17 appearances.

“I’m also looking forward to the challenge,” said Guyanese Nedd. “It will be the first time I’m playing a type of four-day cricket, so it’s a good feeling to be playing four-day cricket and first class cricket. It will be an enjoyable two weeks.”

Bishop and Nedd will be part of a unit which also includes the likes of Keagan Simmons, Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, Kevin Wickham and Ramon Simmons, all of whom have already played first class cricket.

And they will come up against a Team Headley side led by West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva and including Darren Bravo, Kieran Powell and Sheyne Moseley who have already campaigned at Test level.

Team Weekes, the other side in the Tri-Series, will be captained by the in-form Alick Athanaze and comprise experienced players like Devon Thomas, Veerasammy Permaul and Raymon Reifer. West Indies Academy will clash with Team Weekes in their second game beginning April 26.

“There are a few players that we know keenly well [from the other teams] ...so it’s just for us to do our homework and share it with the rest of the team,” Nedd said.

MUST-WIN

MUST-WIN

HEAD COACH Dernelle Mascall will expect the same grit she saw last time out from Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-20 women’s footballers when they face Puerto Rico this evening in the CONCACAF Championship Qualifiers, Group D decider, at Rignaal Jean Francisca Stadium, Willemstad, Curacao.

Maginley eliminates sixth-seed in ITF ‘pro’ tournament

ANTIGUAN Jody Maginley sent the No. 6 seed packing when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Men’s US$15,000 Tournament served off yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The son of former leading Caribbean player John Maginley defeated American Kareem Al Allaf 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to book his place in tomorrow’s ‘round of 16.’ The first round matches are being contested over two days and three of the four local players will be in action today.

Campbell 6th in time trial at Elite Pan Am Road Champs

Campbell 6th in time trial at Elite Pan Am Road Champs

Top Trinidad and Tobago female road cyclist Teniel Campbell returned to national duty with a bang yesterday, finishing sixth in the Time Trial event at the 2023 Elite Pan American Road Cycling Championship, which pedalled off yesterday in Panama.

Big sisters take advantage in ‘COTECC’

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith and Cyra Ramcharan took down their little sisters yesterday in the Powerade Barbados COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Junior Tournament.

Campbell-Smith took no mercy on Abba as the 12 & under champion of the recent Catch National Junior Championship failed to trouble the scorer in the 14 & under quarter-finals.

T&T play opening match in Gold Cup qualifiers

Trinidad and Tobago will feature in the opening match of the final round of qualifiers for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The qualifiers will determine the final three teams to join 12 already qualified teams and guests Qatar in the 16-team regional showcase between June 24-July 16, in the United States and Canada.