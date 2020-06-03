Ian Bishop

 Ian Bishop

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop is not surprised that players have decided not to be part of the proposed tour of England.

Yesterday, Cricket West Indies announced that Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul had declined selection for the three-Test series scheduled to begin in July.

The tour will be conducted in what has been described as a bio-secure environment because of the health risks associated with the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Up to yesterday, there were over 279,000 confirmed cases in the United Kingdom and 39,728 deaths.

The Windies will carry a squad of 14 plus 11 reserves as they try to defend the Wisden Trophy which they won in the Caribbean last year. The absence of batsmen Bravo and Hetmyer, and bowling all-rounder Paul, would be setbacks.

However, Bishop told the Express yesterday: ”You have to give players the option because it’s a world health crisis. If a player decides he does not want to take that health risk, you can’t hold it against him in this context.”

He added: ”There are a number of journalists who have said the West Indies are being very kind in sending a team to England in a pandemic.”

In its release yesterday, CWI restated that it “will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection.”

And Bishop, now a television cricket broadcaster, noted further that, “the players know they are taking a risk if someone who replaced them goes on to have great success. That’s a chance you take.” Asked whether the lack of recent cricket for both teams could level the playing field for the side led by Jason Holder, Bishop said, ”It could,” but stressed that, ”the key thing is the ability of whichever team to come out of the blocks quickest. You need to get that head start.”

Bishop was also “happy” that cricket can restart now. “Hopefully it goes well,” he said.

The tour is still subject to final approval from the UK Government but the West Indies players are expected to be tested for Covid-19 this week, and are scheduled to fly to England on private charters on Monday.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fix Windies’ mind set, says Davis

Fix Windies’ mind set, says Davis

Former West Indies pacer Winston Davis believes strongly that West Indies have the talent to return to the pinnacle of international cricket, but adjustments in the cricketers’ mind set and the relationship between players and administrators are required for that to happen.

Hart returns to work as HFX Wanderers resume training

Hart returns to work as HFX Wanderers resume training

Even over the phone, Trinidadian Stephen Hart’s good mood after returning to training is infectious.

The HFX Wanderers FC coach spoke to CanPL.ca reporter Charlie O’Connor-Clarke after his team returned to training on Monday, and it’s clear that things are, slowly, looking up in Nova Scotia.

Loving the rivalry

Loving the rivalry

Kyle Greaux and Jereem “The Dream” Richards are Trinidad and Tobago teammates. The 200-metre sprinters are also rivals.

At the 2017 National Championships, Richards captured the men’s half-lap title for the first time, getting the better of Greaux in a keenly contested final. Greaux turned the tables at the 2018 Championships, grabbing the crown from Richards a couple months after “The Dream’s” golden run at the Commonwealth Games.

CWI UP AGAINST IT

CWI UP AGAINST IT

Chris Dehring, former chief marketing executive with the West Indies Cricket Board, sees a bleak future for Cricket West Indies (CWI) if the revenue spread in world cricket does not change.

Sammy calls out ICC

Sammy calls out ICC

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) and its member cricket boards to speak out against social injustice and racism, amid public outrage in the USA and across the globe over the death of a black man in police custody.

NO COMPROMISE

NO COMPROMISE

THERE will be no compromise between William Wallace and his sidelined executives of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) and the FIFA-imposed normalisation committee.