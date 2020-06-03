Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop is not surprised that players have decided not to be part of the proposed tour of England.
Yesterday, Cricket West Indies announced that Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul had declined selection for the three-Test series scheduled to begin in July.
The tour will be conducted in what has been described as a bio-secure environment because of the health risks associated with the current Covid-19 pandemic.
Up to yesterday, there were over 279,000 confirmed cases in the United Kingdom and 39,728 deaths.
The Windies will carry a squad of 14 plus 11 reserves as they try to defend the Wisden Trophy which they won in the Caribbean last year. The absence of batsmen Bravo and Hetmyer, and bowling all-rounder Paul, would be setbacks.
However, Bishop told the Express yesterday: ”You have to give players the option because it’s a world health crisis. If a player decides he does not want to take that health risk, you can’t hold it against him in this context.”
He added: ”There are a number of journalists who have said the West Indies are being very kind in sending a team to England in a pandemic.”
In its release yesterday, CWI restated that it “will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection.”
And Bishop, now a television cricket broadcaster, noted further that, “the players know they are taking a risk if someone who replaced them goes on to have great success. That’s a chance you take.” Asked whether the lack of recent cricket for both teams could level the playing field for the side led by Jason Holder, Bishop said, ”It could,” but stressed that, ”the key thing is the ability of whichever team to come out of the blocks quickest. You need to get that head start.”
Bishop was also “happy” that cricket can restart now. “Hopefully it goes well,” he said.
The tour is still subject to final approval from the UK Government but the West Indies players are expected to be tested for Covid-19 this week, and are scheduled to fly to England on private charters on Monday.