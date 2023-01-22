‘BITTER PILL TO SWALLOW’

Realeanna Grimmond

TOP-SCORED: West Indies opener Realeanna Grimmond goes on the attack during their Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup Super6 match against their Rwanda counterparts at North-West University Oval, in Potchefstroom, South Africa, yesterday. —Photo: NATHAN STIRK-ICC

West Indies Under-19 women slumped to a shocking four-wicket defeat to African nation Rwanda at the ICC Under-19 Women’s Twenty20 World Cup, yesterday, to suffer a massive setback in their quest for a semi-final berth.

The lethargy the Caribbean side displayed in their final group game against New Zealand women when they crashed to a 10-wicket defeat returned to haunt them again, mustering a paltry 70 all out off 16.3 overs, and then watching as Rwanda eclipsed the target with ten balls to spare.

The “Rising Stars” will now have the unenviable task of hoping to beat England in their final Super6 contest on Wednesday, their opponents having already crushed Ireland on Saturday by 121 runs.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow but the growth and development of this team has been our focus,” said head coach Steve Liburd. “As a batting group we can learn from the loss today and we will go back to analyze how we play against slower bowlers. I still believe in these players, and I know they will develop into better players.”

He continued: “We still have one game to play, and we are going to continue representing the maroon with pride. This team can hold their heads high as we head into our last Super6 match against England.”

Choosing to bat first, West Indies lost wickets steadily from the outset and only Realeanna Grimmond with 18 from 21 balls with two fours, managed to reach double figures.

Leg-spinners Marie Tumukunde (4-8) and Sylvia Usabyimana (4-20) proved West Indies’ undoing, ripping the innings apart with four-wicket bursts.

Requiring a huge bowling effort, West Indies were incisive up front, reducing Rwanda’s run chase to 40 for six at the end of the 12th over to be in with a chance of victory.

However, captain Gisele Ishimwe came to her side’s rescue with an unbeaten 31 off 53 deliveries with two fours, more importantly putting on a crucial 31 in an unbroken seventh wicket stand with Rosine Irera (eight not out) to snuff out the Caribbean side’s threat.

