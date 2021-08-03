“It was everything I expected it to be. The atmosphere was amazing. Being able to compete with people I’ve looked up to forever was amazing.”
Tyra Gittens ensured she got the most out of her first Olympic final experience. During the pre-event introduction, the Trinidad and Tobago athlete danced, smiled and waved, even taking a little Carnival-style jump-up before heading to the runway for her first effort in the women’s long jump final.
Gittens was not pleased with her opening jump of 6.30 metres. The 23-year-old followed up at 6.60 and 6.53. But while they were improvements on her opener, Gittens fell short of a top-eight spot and the opportunity for three more jumps. She had to settle for tenth at 6.60 metres.
“Definitely wished I would have performed better today,” a disappointed Gittens told the Express. “I under-performed. In the moment. I was too result-oriented and I wasn’t focused on the technique I needed to take care of in order to do what I came here to do.
“Yes, it is my first Olympics but we all have high standards for ourselves, and as an athlete I did not show up today.
“It’s a bitter-sweet feeling of finishing my first Olympics,” Gittens explained while fighting back tears, “but it is what it is and everything happens for a reason. You could only learn from your mistakes.”
Following her elimination, Gittens was in no hurry to leave the arena.
“I’ve looked up to these athletes my whole life. My frustration and my mistakes don’t affect the environment that I’m in. I wanted to watch my role models compete and I wanted to learn. I wanted to enjoy the moment, I wanted to live in the moment since I didn’t do that in competition. I was in no rush to leave.”
Gittens witnessed a dramatic finale, Germany’s Malaika Mihambo snatching gold with a 7.00m leap in the sixth and final round. American Brittney Reese and Nigeria’s Ese Brume picked up silver and bronze, respectively. They both jumped 6.97m, with Reese getting the edge on the strength of a better second mark.
There was no huge crowd packed into the Olympic Stadium, cheering for Mihambo in acknowledgment of her impressive last gasp winner. Unfortunately, that is the new normal, Covid-19 concerns having forced the authorities to ban spectators at Tokyo 2020. There are other countermeasures in place, including mask-wearing and regular testing. There is also less socialising at the Games Village as athletes strive to remain Covid-free.
“I don’t know what to compare it to since it’s my first Olympics. But this is how most of my meets have been in college,” the Texas A&M University student explained, “so no spectators wasn’t anything different. And I’m social, but I like to watch Netflix and chill in my bed.”
Gittens said there was some level of anxiety in the Team TTO camp following three Covid-19 positives—long jumper Andwuelle Wright, one-lap hurdler Sparkle McKnight and jumps coach Wendell Williams. Wright and McKnight had to be withdrawn from Tokyo 2020 competition.
Keshorn Walcott competed after press time, last night, in men’s javelin qualifying. T&T cyclists Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne are listed for the men’s Flying 200m, scheduled to start at 2.30 this morning. And T&T’s women’s and men’s 4x100m relay teams will see qualifying action tonight.