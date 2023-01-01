BITTERSWEET ‘22 FOR AKEAL

West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has described 2022 as a bittersweet year, with his personal success not translating into positive results for the regional team.
The 29-year-old Hosein played 19 T20 Internationals last year, bagging 18 wickets. He also played 20 One-Day Internationals, taking 30 wickets and is currently ranked 13th on the ICC T20I bowling rankings and 21st on the ODI rankings.
Meanwhile, the Windies played 21 ODIs of which they won five. The regional side also played 24 T20Is, winning just eight.
“It was sort of a bittersweet year for me,” Hosein told the Express last week. “When you are doing well personally but then your team is not getting over the line or performing well, you will always ask yourself questions. Do I need to do more? What more can I do to help my team get over the line?” he added.
“But I think when you look around the team, we do have a couple of players performing on the white-ball circuit, so I think it is just for us to put the performances together collectively to help the team get the result,” he assessed.
“I think we need to continue to have these great performances as individuals but we need to find a way to make it work when we all come together to represent West Indies because, for me, it is a disappointing feeling to be doing well but not getting the team results,” he continued.
On his own personal performances, Hosein assessed, “It has been a good year, gaining experience and getting the opportunity to play in different leagues, one being the Big Bash and then the other (this year) being the IPL.”
Hosein is part of the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash and was picked by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2023 IPL season. Asked about his debut season in the Big Bash, Hosein said it was a “big step” in his career and a challenge he was excited to accept.
“As we all know, Australia is mainly known for fast bowling and bouncy tracks, so as a spinner, it is always going to be a challenge to be successful in these conditions,” noted Hosein.
After six matches in the Big Bash, Hosein was the leading spinner in the competition with 12 wickets. He is also third overall on the bowling list behind two quicks; Adelaide Strikers’ Henry Thornton (16 wickets, 6 matches) and Perth Scorchers’ Jhye Richardson (12 wickets, 5 games).
Asked about his IPL contract, Hosein said he will embrace the opportunity to test his skills in that league.
“I think every white-ball player on the circuit right now wants to get the opportunity to play in all the major T20 leagues around the world and to be selected for the IPL is a great feeling and, again, it also another great challenge because this is one of the harder tournaments as well.”