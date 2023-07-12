PREPARATIONS are in full swing for the last of the venues to be determined: the Black Rock Beach Facility, said Annie Hairsine, the head of games planning for the Trinbago2023 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG).
Hairsine, an official with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) said the CGF was excited that Black Rock had become available.
“The whole intent is that (it) will then be used as a legacy facility and actually become the Black Rock Beach Sport Facility, with not only potential to offer beach volleyball but also beach soccer, beach tennis and other sports as they develop that site.”
Three weeks out from the August 4-11 main event, Hairsine admitted at a press briefing in Couva yesterday: “It is fair to say they are very busy there at the moment but I saw some footage from yesterday (Tuesday), (and I am) delighted to see the progress that is being made. So with three weeks to go, we are really excited. We could see the footprint of the beach volleyball courts, the pavilion and the seating areas are going up.”
The last item to be delivered and installed will be the sand.
“That would be the last layer, the top layer. Also they have to prepare all the layers before that. And obviously also with the weather, we are protecting everything ahead of the Games but we want to put that sand down at the last minute, just before the teams arrive, so they can then train on it and then be ready for the competition time,” Hairsine said.
Hairsine said they are on target with up to 2,000 volunteer applications registered that would now be streamlined into the appropriate allocation for each venue and each role
“...It is not just the sport venues but we also need to support the hotels, the airports the transport, CAL, the ferries. So it is a huge footprint of volunteers and it is quite complex in terms of allocating all of those volunteers to their different roles,” the CGF official explained. “So as soon as they have been allocated, they will then go through training and will get involved in the test events and we will bring them in so by the end of the month we will be ready.”
Earlier at the media conference, Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA) president Diane Henderson announced the launch of the ticketing platform for the CYG (tickets.com), and the theme song for the Games, “Stay Ready” by Freetown Collective. The song had been launched on radio stations and social media platforms last Friday.
Tickets will vary between US$5 and US$7.50 for all venues and cash sales will be available the week of the CYG.
“We have made it that way so everybody and every event can be accessible, and we want to see the stands in those venues all filled, especially the Hasely Crawford Stadium,” Henderson stated.
Local organising committee co-chair Douglas Camacho said the opening ceremony for the Games will be a simulcast, with the main event being staged at the refurbished stadium, with the athletes who will be resident here for athletics, swimming and cycling, while the remainder of athletes in triathlon, beach volleyball, netball 5s and rugby 7s, will view the event at the Shaw Park Complex which has also seen upgrades inside and outside the facility.
An estimated 1,000 athletes, 500 officials and several hundred visitors hailing from 71 of the 72 Commonwealth countries will travel to the twin-island Republic for the CYG. Northern Ireland, whose bid to host the CYG collapsed in 2019 due to political complications, is the only country that will not be sending a national squad to this country.
Hairsine said the trend towards opting for smaller nations - Bahamas and Samoa hosted the last two editions of the CYG - is deliberate.
“It is that these (senior Games) traditionally have been in the larger nations with larger facilities ... But for the Youth Games - and this is the seventh edition - we have tried to offer that to smaller nations to really support building legacy facilities embracing sport, embracing the community, “ Hairsine said. “The emphasis is about how do we facilitate that with smaller groups that maybe don’t have as much resources or facilities.”
Hairsine added that the National Cycling Centre has been recognised by cycling’s world governing body as a UCI Centre, while the National Aquatic Centre is soon to be so recognised by World Aquatics (WA).
She added some of the venues will go through a series of test events ahead of the Games before the final touches are put on those facilities.
Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe said the realisation of the Trinbago 2023 CYG was a collaborative effort, starting with the bid process all the way through to the TTCGA, LOC and other stakeholders that she is leading towards the final drive.
“It is really about now how do we put T&T on the map and showcase the country to the rest of the Commonwealth, to those 71 nations and all those visitors that will be here in just a few weeks’ time,” she said. She described the 2023 CYG as a “signature and flagship” Games.