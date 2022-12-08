Black Rock score 14 on Hills Utd

BLACK ROCK were the big winners in the Ascension Tobago Premier League last weekend, whipping former top team Hills United 14-1 in the Western Conference, while Lambeau FC saw off Bethel Utd 6-1 on Sunday before also defeating St Clair’s Coaching School 5-2 on Tuesday. Carnbee/Mt Pleasant also shut out Bethel Utd 6-0, with Axcel George scoring a hat-trick.
Black Rock showed no sympathy to Hills United who have not won this season. Adrian and Jonathan Thomas both scored hat-tricks, while Atiba Roberts netted a brace and six other footballers also found the net.
TOBAGO FOOTBALL
ASSOCIATION RESULTS:
Tuesday
Lambeau FC 5 (Darreon Moses, Maurice Hackett 2, Jabari Benjamin, Raphael Thomas) St. Clair’s Coaching School 2 (Collin Sargeant, Jabarie McMillan)
Carnbee/Mt Pleasant 6 (Nave Roach 3, Domonique Roberts, Keanuo Brathwaite 2) Bethel Utd (0)
Sunday
Belle Garden SC 2 (Kelon Hayling, Mandela McKenna) Roxborough Lakers 1
(Cel Toppin)
Black Rock FC 14 (Adrian Morris 3, Jonathan Thomas 3, Atiba Roberts 2,Trevor Alleyne, Trivell Williams, Tyrelle Quashie, Omari Edwards, Jalen Quashie, Jair Clarke Hills Utd 1 (Justice Williams)
Lambeau FC 6 (Axcel George 3, Maquaile Franklyn, Anson Campbell, Maurice Hackett) Bethel Utd 1 (Ackel Carrington)
Friday
1976 FC Phoenix 3 (Andel Browne, Mickaeel Jem Gordon,Daniel Richards) St Clair’s Coaching School 0