Black Rock score 14 on Hills Utd

BLACK ROCK were the big winners in the Ascension Tobago Premier League last weekend, whipping former top team Hills United 14-1 in the Western Conference, while Lambeau FC saw off Bethel Utd 6-1 on Sunday before also defeating St Clair’s Coaching School 5-2 on Tuesday. Carnbee/Mt Pleasant also shut out Bethel Utd 6-0, with Axcel George scoring a hat-trick.

Black Rock showed no sympathy to Hills United who have not won this season. Adrian and Jonathan Thomas both scored hat-tricks, while Atiba Roberts netted a brace and six other footballers also found the net.

TOBAGO FOOTBALL

ASSOCIATION RESULTS:

Tuesday

Lambeau FC 5 (Darreon Moses, Maurice Hackett 2, Jabari Benjamin, Raphael Thomas) St. Clair’s Coaching School 2 (Collin Sargeant, Jabarie McMillan)

Carnbee/Mt Pleasant 6 (Nave Roach 3, Domonique Roberts, Keanuo Brathwaite 2) Bethel Utd (0)

Sunday

Belle Garden SC 2 (Kelon Hayling, Mandela McKenna) Roxborough Lakers 1

(Cel Toppin)

Black Rock FC 14 (Adrian Morris 3, Jonathan Thomas 3, Atiba Roberts 2,Trevor Alleyne, Trivell Williams, Tyrelle Quashie, Omari Edwards, Jalen Quashie, Jair Clarke Hills Utd 1 (Justice Williams)

Lambeau FC 6 (Axcel George 3, Maquaile Franklyn, Anson Campbell, Maurice Hackett) Bethel Utd 1 (Ackel Carrington)

Friday

1976 FC Phoenix 3 (Andel Browne, Mickaeel Jem Gordon,Daniel Richards) St Clair’s Coaching School 0

Brathwaite keeps Falcons unbeaten in Lanka Premier League

All-rounder Carlos Brathwaite wiped out the Galle Gladiators top order with a devastating four-wicket haul to set up Kandy Falcons’ five-wicket victory and extend their unbeaten start to the Lanka Premier League Wednesday.

The former West Indies white-ball captain, who has not played international cricket in three years, snatched four of the first five wickets to end with four for 14 from four overs of medium pace, as Gladiators were held to 121 for eight from their 20 overs.

In reply, the Falcons raced to their target with five overs to spare, Kamindu Mendis top-scoring with 44 from 34 balls and openers Pathum Nissanka (22) and Andre Fletcher (20) providing support.

Coach Williams excited for T&T U-19 W/Cup picks

Coach Williams excited for T&T U-19 W/Cup picks

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board coach Kelvin Williams is excited to see Shalini Samaroo, Djenaba Joseph, Shunelle Sawh and KD Jazz Mitchell excel at the higher level after the four T&T players were selected on the West Indies Women’s Under-19 team for the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup next month.

“Those four girls going to the World Cup, I expect them to give their best and I know their performances will be up there,” Williams told the Express yesterday.

Judoka Greaves gets bronze in USA

Judoka Greaves gets bronze in USA

USA-BASED TTO judoka Aidan Greaves battled to a bronze at the coveted USA Judo 2022 Presidents Cup last month.

At the competition staged in Irving, Texas, Greaves competed in the male cadet under 73 kilograms category and managed to make it to the podium with a record of two wins and two losses.

Prime bags Central American Masters sprint double

Martin Prime captured the Men’s 60-64 sprint double at the Central American Masters Athletics Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica, last month.

Prime, the lone Trinidad and Tobago athlete at the Championships, dominated his rivals in the 100 metres dash. He stopped the clock at 13.14 seconds for a comfortable cushion on Costa Rica’s Luis Bedoya, the runner-up in 13.39.

Prime was even more dominant in the 200m event. The T&T sprinter struck gold with a 27.30 seconds, clocking more than two seconds faster than silver medallist Leonel Rodriguez. The Panamanian athlete got to the line in 29.66.

Ruhka earns silver in Florida tourney

Ruhka earns silver in Florida tourney

RUHKA Campbell-Smith earned a silver medal and brother Yeshowah picked up a bronze in the Little Mo International Junior Tennis Tournament Wednesday in Palm Beach, Florida, USA.

After falling at the first hurdle in both singles and doubles in the eight and under division, Ruhka and Aradhya Chandra went down in the mixed doubles final following a bye, a “walkover” and then a 9/7 victory in the quarter-finals.

Yeshowah and Jack Kirby scored a convincing 8-2 victory after a bye to roll into the 14 and under doubles semis, but they were then beaten 8-3 in the battle for a place in the title match.