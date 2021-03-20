Newly elected Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association (TTNA) president Sherry-Ann Blackburn has urged disappointed players to continue working at their craft, following the International Netball Federation’s(INF) announcement of the cancellation of the Netball World Youth Cup that was scheduled to take place in Fiji from December 2-11, 2021.
“To our squad here in Trinidad and Tobago, we thank you for offering yourself to represent our beloved country. We thank you for the sacrifices made from time to time, and especially during this difficult period. We wish you every success as you continue to go and grow forward in the sport,” said Blackburn via press release.
After recently replacing Dr Patricia Butcher, Blackburn had predicted the possibility of cancellation, given the Covid-19 pandemic had ground netball to a halt in most countries. She said T&T’s young players still had the future to look forward to.
“The path is clear and the possibilities are endless. Do not give up. We need you. Just keep on striving until you reach your goal. Trinidad and Tobago support and remain resilient in this turbulent netball ‘world’ environment and will utilise the time wisely to keep our charges engaged and optimistic for new possibilities that may emerge from this setback,” said Blackburn.
“We are strong together. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the rest of our netball partners in this season, and look forward to planning every move strategically to rebound stronger than ever. Stand Strong.”
The INF indicated that at a board meeting held on March 12—where a comprehensive risk assessment related to hosting the event during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic was conducted—a number of challenges were identified, including the inability of teams to adequately plan and prepare together for an intense level of international competition, ongoing border closures, travel restrictions including quarantine measures and costs. It was determined that it was too much of a challenge to host the event.
The INF president, Liz Nicholl CBE said: “It is with a heavy heart that we make this decision to cancel the Netball World Youth Cup 2021. Our U21 athletes represent the emerging talent at an international level, and we recognise this announcement will be a significant disappointment for them, for our members, our fans and, indeed, for all the netball family. We thank the organising committee for their considerable efforts thus far in planning for the event and for the ongoing support of the Fijian government in relation to hosting.”
After consultation with Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, Minister for Youth and Sports Praveen Kumar Bala accepted the tournament could not be held.
“Whilst we are disappointed with the decision, we appreciate that it was made in the best interest of all stakeholders. The Fijian government looks forward to working with INF in the future to host an international event in an environment that safeguards the health of all people involved,” Bala commented.