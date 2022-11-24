Blackman, Anthony 11th, 12th at Beach Games

Men’s open water swimmer Nikoli Blackman finished 11th and team-mate Zackary Anthony ended 12th in the 3,000 metres Men’s open water final yesterday at the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Sea and Beach Games in Santa Marta, Colombia.
Participating for the first time in the Games, Team TTO has one medal so far, the men’s handball team picking up a bronze on Wednesday.
Blackman clocked 38 minutes, 42.51 seconds when finishing down the field behind Colombian Juan Manuel Morales Restrepo, who clocked 35:03.40 to win the gold. Anthony clocked 38:43.13 to finish one spot behind Blackman. Seventeen swimmers took part in the event.
T&T female swimmers Amelia Rajack and Shania David both also finished down the field in the Women’s 3,000m open water final. Rajack clocked 44:16.57 when finishing 15th, with David a spot behind, clocking 44:55.35 and beating just two in the 18-strong field.
The TTO Men’s beach volleyball team of Joshua Persaud and Nicolas Williams bounced back from an opening defeat to stop the US Virgin Islands in straight sets 21-10, 21-17. On Wednesday, T&T faced Nicaragua in their opening Group C beach volleyball match, losing 21-8, 24-22.
The TTO women’s beach volleyball duo of Britany Choon and Tysan Selvon won their opening match 2-0 over Caribbean rivals Jamaica on Wednesday, prevailing 21-5 and 21-18. Yesterday, however, they lost to El Salvador 21-17, 21-7 in their second match. T&T will next meet the highly-rated Cubans, who are unbeaten in two matches.
In earlier action, young surfers Aiden Albada and 13-year-old Joshua Gomez both went out in their first-round heat of the men’s shortboard surfing event. Albada amassed 4.46 points to end fourth of four with Barbados’ Joshua Burke (12.97 points) topping the heat. Gomez (3.53 points) was also last in his heat, which was won by Tao Lorenzo Rodríguez Villarreal (13 points) from the Dominican Republic.