Blackman, Anthony 11th, 12th at Beach Games

Men’s open water swimmer Nikoli Blackman finished 11th and team-mate Zackary Anthony ended 12th in the 3,000 metres Men’s open water final yesterday at the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Sea and Beach Games in Santa Marta, Colombia.

Participating for the first time in the Games, Team TTO has one medal so far, the men’s handball team picking up a bronze on Wednesday.

Blackman clocked 38 minutes, 42.51 seconds when finishing down the field behind Colombian Juan Manuel Morales Restrepo, who clocked 35:03.40 to win the gold. Anthony clocked 38:43.13 to finish one spot behind Blackman. Seventeen swimmers took part in the event.