Men’s open water swimmer Nikoli Blackman finished 11th and team-mate Zackary Anthony ended 12th in the 3,000 metres Men’s open water final yesterday at the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Sea and Beach Games in Santa Marta, Colombia.

Participating for the first time in the Games, Team TTO has one medal so far, the men’s handball team picking up a bronze on Wednesday.

Blackman clocked 38 minutes, 42.51 seconds when finishing down the field behind Colombian Juan Manuel Morales Restrepo, who clocked 35:03.40 to win the gold. Anthony clocked 38:43.13 to finish one spot behind Blackman. Seventeen swimmers took part in the event.

T&T female swimmers Amelia Rajack and Shania David both also finished down the field in the Women’s 3,000m open water final. Rajack clocked 44:16.57 when finishing 15th, with David a spot behind, clocking 44:55.35 and beating just two in the 18-strong field.

The TTO Men’s beach volleyball team of Joshua Persaud and Nicolas Williams bounced back from an opening defeat to stop the US Virgin Islands in straight sets 21-10, 21-17. On Wednesday, T&T faced Nicaragua in their opening Group C beach volleyball match, losing 21-8, 24-22.

The TTO women’s beach volleyball duo of Britany Choon and Tysan Selvon won their opening match 2-0 over Caribbean rivals Jamaica on Wednesday, prevailing 21-5 and 21-18. Yesterday, however, they lost to El Salvador 21-17, 21-7 in their second match. T&T will next meet the highly-rated Cubans, who are unbeaten in two matches.

In earlier action, young surfers Aiden Albada and 13-year-old Joshua Gomez both went out in their first-round heat of the men’s shortboard surfing event. Albada amassed 4.46 points to end fourth of four with Barbados’ Joshua Burke (12.97 points) topping the heat. Gomez (3.53 points) was also last in his heat, which was won by Tao Lorenzo Rodríguez Villarreal (13 points) from the Dominican Republic.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Blackman, Anthony 11th, 12th at Beach Games

Men’s open water swimmer Nikoli Blackman finished 11th and team-mate Zackary Anthony ended 12th in the 3,000 metres Men’s open water final yesterday at the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Sea and Beach Games in Santa Marta, Colombia.

Participating for the first time in the Games, Team TTO has one medal so far, the men’s handball team picking up a bronze on Wednesday.

Blackman clocked 38 minutes, 42.51 seconds when finishing down the field behind Colombian Juan Manuel Morales Restrepo, who clocked 35:03.40 to win the gold. Anthony clocked 38:43.13 to finish one spot behind Blackman. Seventeen swimmers took part in the event.

‘Fido’ plots next phase of hockey prep

‘Fido’ plots next phase of hockey prep

NATIONAL senior women’s coach, Glen “Fido” Francis, is looking to make a transition to the tactical side of team preparation as the new year breaks.

With the June 23 to July 8 Central American And Caribbean Games scheduled as their next assignment on the international calendar, the former national goalkeeper is planning to switch the emphasis from fitness over the last six months to improving tactical play in practice and actual competition.

Mohammed, Kallicharan boss big T10 chase

Mohammed, Kallicharan boss big T10 chase

Kirstan Kallicharan struck 55 and Jason Mohammed an unbeaten 47 to power the Soca Kings to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over the Steelpan Players in their Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Patience gets Chanderpaul 119

Patience gets Chanderpaul 119

Uncapped left-hander Tagenarine Chanderpaul all but pencilled his name in for the opening Test in Perth when he struck a high quality hundred on day two of the four-day “pink-ball” match yesterday.

The 26-year-old son of Test legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul carved out 119 as the Caribbean side, replying to the Australian Prime Minister XI’s 322, reached the close at Manuka Oval on 234 for seven in their first innings.

On his first overseas tour, the left-hander faced 293 deliveries and hit 13 fours and a six—a combination of crisp off-side drives and adventurous on-side strokes—en route to his sixth first class hundred.

Edwards for the 12th time

Edwards for the 12th time

ALEENA EDWARDS struck gold for an incredible 12th time, but her brother Aaron could not complete a family double as Aaron Wilson captured his second straight men’s crown in the National Table Tennis Championship Wednesday night at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

First-time sponsors Pristine Dental Solutions contributed $20,000 to ensure that most prestigious tournament in the sport became a reality, and the champions received $3,500 each.

Maxwell lands double, Romain wins

Maxwell lands double, Romain wins

STEPHAN MAXWELL won two titles, Tobago’s Angela Campbell retained the Women’s Physique crown and Nikkita Romain completed the Junior and Senior women’s bikini fitness double following Saturday’s National Senior Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships held at the Cascadia Hotel and Convention Centre, St Ann’s.

The Senior Championships were being held for the first time since 2019, prior to the Covid-19 global pandemic. A far cry from its peak days, the Senior Nationals was the smallest in many years, attracting 15 competitors and just three women. With just six males competing, men’s bodybuilding was divided into two classes: heavyweight and light-weight.