Nikoli Blackman was the top swimmer in the senior boys’ division when the National Secondary Schools swim meet was held on Sunday at the National Aquatic Centre.

Blackman, the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee’s 2022 Junior Sportsman of the Year, was the top points-getter in the Boys 15 and over category.

The Fatima College student accumulated 36 points, to finish ahead of his schoolmate Zachary Anthony (25), with Hillview College’s Giovanni Rivas back in third with 16.

Among the girls, Amari Ash, of Northgate College, was the top 15 and over swimmer with 29 points.

There was also overall victory for Ampherne Bernard of Trinity College East (Boys 13-14); Isabella Mendoza of Naparima Girls (13-14), Shian Griffth from Trinity College Moka (Boys 12 and under) and Asia-Marie Pouchet of Holy Name Convent (Girls 12 and under).

Following are the overall placings per age group:

15 & Over Boys

(Place, Name,Team ,Points)

1 Nikoli Blackman, Fatima College 36 (50 Free 9, 50 Back 9, 50 Breast 9, 50 Fly 9).

2 Zachary Anthony, Fatima College – 25 (50 Free 7, 50 Fly 7, 50 Back 6, 50 Breast 5)

3 Giovanni Rivas, Hillview College – 16 ( 50 Back 7, 50 Free, 5 50 Fly 4.)

4 Shaelen Reece, Fatima College – 15 ( 50 Breast 6, 50 Free 3, 50 Back 3, 50 Fly 3).

5 Khadeem Brathwaite, El Dorado West Secondary - 13 (50 Fly 5, 50 Free 4, 50 Breast 4)

5 Kyle West, Fatima College – 13 ( 50 Breast 7 50 Fly 6).

15 & Over Girls

(Place, Name, Team Points )

1 Amari Ash, Northgate College - 29 (50 Free 9, 50 Breast 9, 50 Fly 7, 50 Back 4)

1 Zoe Anthony, Bishop Anstey POS - 29 (50 Fly 9, 50 Back 7, 50 Breast 7, 50 Free 6).

3 Gabrielle Vickles, Bishop Anstey POS - 21 (50 Back 9 50 Free 7 50 Fly 3 50 Breast 2).

4 Maiden Edwards, St Augustine Girls - 15.50 (50 Breast 6, 50 Fly 6, 50 Free 3.5)

5 Madara Edwards, 15 St Augustine Girls 15 (50 Free 5, 50 Breast 5 50, Fly 4, 50 Back 1)

13-14 Boys

(Place, Name, Team, Points)

1 Ampherne Bernard, Trinity College East - 28 (50 Breast 9, 50 Free 7, 50 Fly 7, 50 Back 5).

2 Darren Belfon, Vessigny Secondary - 27 (50 Free 9, 50 Back 9, 50 Fly 9).

3 Christiano Rivas, Hillview College - 24 (50 Back 7, 50 Free 6, 50 Breast 6, 50 Fly 5).

4 Brandon Balfour, St Marys College - 14 (50 Fly 6, 50 Free 5, 50 Back 2, 50 Breast 1).

5 Alejandro Agard, Fatima College - 13 (50 Breast 7, 50 Back 3, 50 Free 2, 50 Fly 1).

13-14 Girls

(Place, Name, Team Points)

1 Isabella Mendoza, Naparima Girls - 30 (50 Free 9, 50 Fly 9, 50 Back 7, 50 Breast 5).

2 Ludmilla Guenther, Holy Name Convent - 22 (50 Breast 7, 50 Free 6, 50 Back 6, 50 Fly 3)

2 Alyssa Reid, Asja Girls - 22 (50 Back 9, 50 Fly 5, 50 Free 4, 50 Breast 4).

4 Netania Edwards, Bishop Anstey East - 19 (50 Free 7, 50 Fly 7, 50 Back 5).

5 Khayla Gouveia, St Joseph’s Convent POS - 16 (50 Fly 6, 50 Free 5, 50 Back 3, 50 Breast 2).

5 Anya-Elise Davis, Providence - 16 (50 Breast 9, 50 Fly 4, 50 Free 3)

12 & Under Boys

(Place, Name,Team, Points)

1 Shian Griffth, Trinity College Moka - 34 (50 Free 9, 50 Breast 9, 50 Fly 9, 50 Back 7)

2 Aaron Siewlal, St Benedict’s College - 25 (50 Fly 7, 50 Free 6, 50 Back 6, 50 Breast 6).

2 Zion Applewhaite, Trinity College East - 25 (50 Back 9, 50 Free 7, 50 Fly 6, 50 Breast 3).

4 Qadir Lewis, Trinity College Moka - 20 (50 Breast 7, 50 Fly 5, 50 Free 4, 50 Back 4).

5 Ari Victor, Presentation Sando - 19 (50 Free 5, 50 Back 5, 50 Breast 5, 50 Fly 4).

12 & Under Girls

(Place, Name, Team Points)

1 Asia-Marie Pouchet, Holy Name Convent 32 – (50 Free 9, 50 Back 9, 50 Fly 9, 50 Breast 5).

2 Marena Martinez, Bishop Centenary 27 – (50 Breast 9, 50 Free 6, 50 Back 6, 50 Fly 6).

2 Harmoni Nelson, Holy Faith Convent Couva - 27 (50 Free 7, 50 Back 7, 50 Fly 7, 50 Breast 6).

4 Gianna Pichery, Holy Name Convent – (21 50 Breast 7, 50 Free 5, 50 Fly 5, 50 Back 4).

5 Keimaya Rouse, Vessigny Secondary - 12 (50 Back 5, 50 Free 3, 50 Fly 3, 50 Breast 1).

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ali hundred keeps Naparima perfect in SSCL Premier Div

Rahul Ali scored the first century of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership Division yesterday to help Naparima College to a 182-run victory over Shiva Boys’ Hindu College in their second round match at Lewis Street in San Fernando.

SOLID FORCE

SOLID FORCE

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were a man down after the first ball of their West Indies Championship four-day match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, but rallied to end the day in the stronger position after dismissing the hosts for 243 before closing the day on 50 for one.

Ex-Windies coach joins BCA staff

Ex-Windies coach joins BCA staff

Veteran coach Roddy Estwick has been snapped up by the Barbados Cricket Association, just over a month after being released by Cricket West Indies.

The 61-year-old, a former Barbados fast bowler, will take up his new role on the BCA’s coaching staff starting today.

South East to defend ‘Scotia’ U-15 crown

South East to defend ‘Scotia’ U-15 crown

South East Zone will begin their defence of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 cricket title against South when the 2023 edition of the youth development programme bowls off today.

The South Derby, usually a keenly contested affair, will be played at the Sancho Branch Road Recreation Ground and is the feature of four fixtures scheduled for the opening round.

Charles overshadows Hope

Charles overshadows Hope

West Indies ODI star Shai Hope sparkled with a sublime, unbeaten 91 but his Twenty20 International counterpart Johnson Charles eclipsed him with breathtaking unbeaten hundred, as Comilla Victorians produced a stellar run chase to beat Khulna Tigers by seven wickets, yesterday.

4-day tourney in full swing

The West Indies Championship will be in full swing today with the defending champions Barbados Pride opening their campaign against the Jamaica Scorpions at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The Pride will be led by Shane Dowrich while the Scorpions will be led by Paul Palmer Jr.