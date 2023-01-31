Nikoli Blackman was the top swimmer in the senior boys’ division when the National Secondary Schools swim meet was held on Sunday at the National Aquatic Centre.
Blackman, the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee’s 2022 Junior Sportsman of the Year, was the top points-getter in the Boys 15 and over category.
The Fatima College student accumulated 36 points, to finish ahead of his schoolmate Zachary Anthony (25), with Hillview College’s Giovanni Rivas back in third with 16.
Among the girls, Amari Ash, of Northgate College, was the top 15 and over swimmer with 29 points.
There was also overall victory for Ampherne Bernard of Trinity College East (Boys 13-14); Isabella Mendoza of Naparima Girls (13-14), Shian Griffth from Trinity College Moka (Boys 12 and under) and Asia-Marie Pouchet of Holy Name Convent (Girls 12 and under).
Following are the overall placings per age group:
15 & Over Boys
(Place, Name,Team ,Points)
1 Nikoli Blackman, Fatima College 36 (50 Free 9, 50 Back 9, 50 Breast 9, 50 Fly 9).
2 Zachary Anthony, Fatima College – 25 (50 Free 7, 50 Fly 7, 50 Back 6, 50 Breast 5)
3 Giovanni Rivas, Hillview College – 16 ( 50 Back 7, 50 Free, 5 50 Fly 4.)
4 Shaelen Reece, Fatima College – 15 ( 50 Breast 6, 50 Free 3, 50 Back 3, 50 Fly 3).
5 Khadeem Brathwaite, El Dorado West Secondary - 13 (50 Fly 5, 50 Free 4, 50 Breast 4)
5 Kyle West, Fatima College – 13 ( 50 Breast 7 50 Fly 6).
15 & Over Girls
(Place, Name, Team Points )
1 Amari Ash, Northgate College - 29 (50 Free 9, 50 Breast 9, 50 Fly 7, 50 Back 4)
1 Zoe Anthony, Bishop Anstey POS - 29 (50 Fly 9, 50 Back 7, 50 Breast 7, 50 Free 6).
3 Gabrielle Vickles, Bishop Anstey POS - 21 (50 Back 9 50 Free 7 50 Fly 3 50 Breast 2).
4 Maiden Edwards, St Augustine Girls - 15.50 (50 Breast 6, 50 Fly 6, 50 Free 3.5)
5 Madara Edwards, 15 St Augustine Girls 15 (50 Free 5, 50 Breast 5 50, Fly 4, 50 Back 1)
13-14 Boys
(Place, Name, Team, Points)
1 Ampherne Bernard, Trinity College East - 28 (50 Breast 9, 50 Free 7, 50 Fly 7, 50 Back 5).
2 Darren Belfon, Vessigny Secondary - 27 (50 Free 9, 50 Back 9, 50 Fly 9).
3 Christiano Rivas, Hillview College - 24 (50 Back 7, 50 Free 6, 50 Breast 6, 50 Fly 5).
4 Brandon Balfour, St Marys College - 14 (50 Fly 6, 50 Free 5, 50 Back 2, 50 Breast 1).
5 Alejandro Agard, Fatima College - 13 (50 Breast 7, 50 Back 3, 50 Free 2, 50 Fly 1).
13-14 Girls
(Place, Name, Team Points)
1 Isabella Mendoza, Naparima Girls - 30 (50 Free 9, 50 Fly 9, 50 Back 7, 50 Breast 5).
2 Ludmilla Guenther, Holy Name Convent - 22 (50 Breast 7, 50 Free 6, 50 Back 6, 50 Fly 3)
2 Alyssa Reid, Asja Girls - 22 (50 Back 9, 50 Fly 5, 50 Free 4, 50 Breast 4).
4 Netania Edwards, Bishop Anstey East - 19 (50 Free 7, 50 Fly 7, 50 Back 5).
5 Khayla Gouveia, St Joseph’s Convent POS - 16 (50 Fly 6, 50 Free 5, 50 Back 3, 50 Breast 2).
5 Anya-Elise Davis, Providence - 16 (50 Breast 9, 50 Fly 4, 50 Free 3)
12 & Under Boys
(Place, Name,Team, Points)
1 Shian Griffth, Trinity College Moka - 34 (50 Free 9, 50 Breast 9, 50 Fly 9, 50 Back 7)
2 Aaron Siewlal, St Benedict’s College - 25 (50 Fly 7, 50 Free 6, 50 Back 6, 50 Breast 6).
2 Zion Applewhaite, Trinity College East - 25 (50 Back 9, 50 Free 7, 50 Fly 6, 50 Breast 3).
4 Qadir Lewis, Trinity College Moka - 20 (50 Breast 7, 50 Fly 5, 50 Free 4, 50 Back 4).
5 Ari Victor, Presentation Sando - 19 (50 Free 5, 50 Back 5, 50 Breast 5, 50 Fly 4).
12 & Under Girls
(Place, Name, Team Points)
1 Asia-Marie Pouchet, Holy Name Convent 32 – (50 Free 9, 50 Back 9, 50 Fly 9, 50 Breast 5).
2 Marena Martinez, Bishop Centenary 27 – (50 Breast 9, 50 Free 6, 50 Back 6, 50 Fly 6).
2 Harmoni Nelson, Holy Faith Convent Couva - 27 (50 Free 7, 50 Back 7, 50 Fly 7, 50 Breast 6).
4 Gianna Pichery, Holy Name Convent – (21 50 Breast 7, 50 Free 5, 50 Fly 5, 50 Back 4).
5 Keimaya Rouse, Vessigny Secondary - 12 (50 Back 5, 50 Free 3, 50 Fly 3, 50 Breast 1).