Blackman, Belfon attain Carifta A marks

AGE-GROUP standouts Nikoli Blackman and Darren Belfon both achieved A standards for the April 8-11 Carifta Swimming Championships on the opening night of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Long Course (50m) Age-Group Swimming Championships (NLCAGSC) Wednesday.

At the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, the three-time Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee Youth Sportsman of the Year Blackman was the first to register his Carifta standard in the Boys 15-17 800m freestyle, posting eight minutes, 44.97 seconds to win the event, well inside the A standard of 8:53.83. Second was his Marlins Swim Club team-mate Zachary Anthony in 9:05.06, good enough for a Carifta B mark. The NLCAGSC is the deadline competition for local swimmers to attain qualifying marks for the regional Games that will be held in Curacao this year after initial hosts St Lucia pulled out last September.

Blackman also dashed to two other qualifying marks on the night, this time the lower B standard.

His second came in the 15-17 50m butterfly where he posted a 25.66-second clocking in the heats; while his third was registered in his gold medal-winning Boys 15-17 400m freestyle (4:13.32) effort.

Belfon, the up-and-coming swimmer from Point Fortin Aqua Darts, splashed to his top Carifta qualifying time in the heats of the Boys 13-14 50m butterfly, 26.00 seconds.

Belfon’s rival in the age-group, Liam Carrington, now a team-mate of Blackman’s, added two B qualifying swims to his Carifta roster.

Carrington touched the time pad in 9:25.16 in claiming gold in the Boys 13-14 800m freestyle before later posting another winning swim in the Boys 13-14 400m free (4:27.14).

And Red White and Black Aquatics Academy’s (RWBAA) Anpherne Bernard was the only other swimmer to attain a Carifta standard on the night, of the B type, in the Boys 13-14 200m breaststroke. Bernard won in 2:38.28.

The Championships were scheduled to continue last night with the finals of the 50m butterfly; the heats of the 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 100m breaststroke; and the time finals of the 400m individual medley.

Tonight will be the finals for the heat events from last night as well as the timed finals of the 200m butterfly.

