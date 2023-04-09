Blackman bolsters medal haul

Top TTO youth swimmer Nikoli Blackman won two gold and two silver medals on Saturday as Trinidad and Tobago continued their strong showing at the Carifta Aquatic Championships, currently taking place in Curacao.
Blackman started the third day of the championships with a silver medal in the Boys 15-17 200-metre IM (individual medley) and followed up with silver in the 50-metre breaststroke.
He ended the day on top, bagging gold in the 100m freestyle and in the 800-metre freestyle relay. In the final event on the day, Blackman swam the lead-off leg of the relay while Giovani Rivas went second, then Zachary Anthony with Zarek Wilson on anchor. The T&T quartet clocked 7:58.66 to finish ahead of the Bahamas (8:03.32) and the Cayman Islands (8:04.22).
In the 100-metre freestyle, Blackman touched the wall in 50.07 second to clinch gold ahead of James Allison of the Cayman Islands (50.99) and Marvin Johnson of the Bahamas, who clocked 51.16 second.
In the 50-metre breaststroke, Blackman just missed out on the top spot with a time of 29.88 seconds to come in just behind Braynsly Dirksz of Antigua Barbuda, who touched the wall in 29.02 seconds. Blackman clocked 2:10.36 in the 200-metre IM to finish behind Nigel Forbes of the Bahamas who had a time of 2:06.72.
Also claiming gold on Saturday was the Boys 13-14 800-metre relay squad of Liam Roberts, Darren Belfon, Isaiah Alexander and Liam Carrington. T&T clocked 8:34.53, well ahead of second-placed Bahamas (8:41.02).
In the individual events, Zachary Anthony secured bronze in the Boys 15-17 200-metre butterfly in a time of 2:05.86 while Zarek Wilson finished sixth in the race in a time of 2:15.26.
Meanwhile, Zoe Anthony placed fourth in the corresponding event for the girls.
Christian Rivas also climbed the podium in the Boys 13-14 200-metre butterfly, claiming the bronze medal in a time of 2:21.04 while Liam Carrington copped a couple of two silver medals-- first in the Boys 13-14 100-metre freestyle (54.54) then in the 13-14 200-metre IM (2:13.15).
Liam Roberts captured silver in the Boys 13-14 50-metre breaststroke while Anpherne Bernard secured the bronze. And Tyler Marchan clinched bronze in the Girls 11-12 200-metre IM.
After Saturday’s performance, T&T were third on the medal table with 41 (16 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze). The Cayman Islands are second, also with a total for 41 (20 gold, 12 silver, 9 bronze) while the Bahamas lead the standings with 65 medals (28 gold, 21 silver and 16 bronze).
Blackman and company were due to compete in multiple finals after press time yesterday.