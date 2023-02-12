Blackman, Carrington hit more Carifta marks

Nikoli Blackman and Liam Carrington added further Carifta B qualification times to their collection as the National Long Course Age-Group Swimming Championship continued Saturday night at the National Aquatic Centre, in Couva.
Blackman of the Marlins swim club, first clocked one minute, 55.62 seconds to make the B standard in the Boys 15-17 200 metres freestyle. Blackman later returned to just make the B standard in the 50m breaststroke in a time of 30.86 seconds. In the 100m backstroke, Blackman and Giovanni Rivas of Rivas Titans got under the Carifta B standard of 1:02.20. Blackman headed the field in 1:01.26, followed by Rivas in 1:02.09.
Carrington, meanwhile, made the B standard in three events in the Boys 13-14 age group. In the 200m freestyle, Marlins swimmer Carrington clocked two minutes, 02.62 seconds to get inside the B qualifying time of 2:05.18.
In the 100m backstroke, there were two B qualifiers, Carrington in 1:02.04 and Darren Belfon (1:02.63) of Point Fortin Aqua Darts. And in the 200m individual medley, Carrington touched the pad in 2:20.44 to again make the B standard.
There was also one Carifta C qualifier Saturday. Harmoni Nelson made the grade in 2:26.78, in the Girls 11-12 200m free. The Championship was scheduled to conclude last evening.