Nikoli Blackman and Liam Carrington both broke records on the final night of competition of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Short Course (25m) Open Championships Sunday.
At the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, both swimmers posted the records in the exact same event; the men’s 100m individual medley. But they were for different age-groups.
Blackman was the overall winner of the final.
The two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Junior Sportsman of the Year completed one lap each of butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle — in that order — in a fast 56.68 seconds, the Marlins Swim Club athlete besting the 2009 Boys 15-17 mark of 2010 Junior Olympic champion Christian Homer of 58.25.
In the same race, Petrotrin Barracudas Swim Club (PBSC) swimmer Carrington — coached by Homer — finished second in 1:00.73 but the time was good enough to improve on the 2019 Boys 13-14 mark of Nikoli Blackman of 1:01.68.
Earlier in the day, Alejandro Agard had bettered Jeron Thompson’s 2013 Boys 11-12 mark of 1:06.05 when he posted 1:05.29 during the preliminaries.
But Blackman was the outstanding swimmer of the day, claiming gold in four other events, including wins in the men’s 400m freestyle (4:07.35), men’s 50m freestyle (22.40), men’s 100m breaststroke (1:04.98) and the men’s 200m butterfly (2:16.34).
Blackman took the overall high-point trophy for the most points on the male side with 81 points ahead of teammate Zachary Anthony (50 pts) and Josiah Parag of PBSC (46).
Blue Dolphins Swim Club’s Kiara Goodridge claimed three victories on the night, winning the women’s 400m free (4:44.16) the women’s 200m backstroke in 2:33.42 and the women’s 100m IM in 1:11.25.
In the overall standings on the women’s side, she had to settle for second (55.5 pts) behind Amelia Rajack of Atlantis Aquatics (56 pts) while Tidal Wave Aquatics’ (TWA) Gabrielle Vickles was third in (53 pts).
The next event on the ASATT calendar is the December 15-18 ASATT December Invitational, scheduled for the same location, but employing the Olympic-sized (50m) course instead.