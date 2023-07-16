NIKOLI BLACKMAN stamped his dominance on the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Short Course Swimming Championships, with four golden swims on day four of the competition on Saturday night.
Blackman, set to campaign at the August 4-11 Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG), bullied his opposition into submission as he easily won all four events at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.
Blackman embarked on his 100 per cent night in the Boys 15-17 200m freestyle, taking gold in 1:51.59. He then sprinted to a 29.40-second swim in the Boys 15-17 50m breaststroke to claim a second gold before capturing his third in the Boys 15-17 100m backstroke, clocking 57.77 seconds.
The 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) men’s 200m freestyle silver medallist rounded out his night with his final gold in the 200m individual medley (IM), hitting the touch pad in 2:08.26.
Nearly replicating that haul was his younger teammate Taylor Marchan who won everything but the 50m breaststroke in the Girls’ 11-12. Marchan took gold in the 200m free (2:20.06), 100m backstroke (1:14.30) and 200m IM (2:40.95).
The meet was scheduled to conclude last night with the finals of the 200m backstroke, 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle events.