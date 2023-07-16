Nikoli Blackman

STANDOUT PERFORMER: Nikoli Blackman

NIKOLI BLACKMAN stamped his dominance on the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Short Course Swimming Championships, with four golden swims on day four of the competition on Saturday night.

Blackman, set to campaign at the August 4-11 Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG), bullied his opposition into submission as he easily won all four events at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Blackman embarked on his 100 per cent night in the Boys 15-17 200m freestyle, taking gold in 1:51.59. He then sprinted to a 29.40-second swim in the Boys 15-17 50m breaststroke to claim a second gold before capturing his third in the Boys 15-17 100m backstroke, clocking 57.77 seconds.

The 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) men’s 200m freestyle silver medallist rounded out his night with his final gold in the 200m individual medley (IM), hitting the touch pad in 2:08.26.

Nearly replicating that haul was his younger teammate Taylor Marchan who won everything but the 50m breaststroke in the Girls’ 11-12. Marchan took gold in the 200m free (2:20.06), 100m backstroke (1:14.30) and 200m IM (2:40.95).

The meet was scheduled to conclude last night with the finals of the 200m backstroke, 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle events.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ramnath puts T&T on top

Rajeev Ramnath’s half-century helped put Trinidad and Tobago in command of their contest against Jamaica, on the second day of the Rising Stars Under-19 men’s championship, yesterday.

DOUBLE DELIGHT

DOUBLE DELIGHT

DEFENCE FORCE ended the local season by landing the Premier Football League (PFL) Cup, prevailing in an eight-goal thriller, when defeating Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 5-3 in extra-time, at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, on Saturday night.

Two T&T players reach CASA semis

TWO Trinidad and Tobago players advanced to the semi-finals of the individual events, of the Junior CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championships Saturday night in St Vincent.

Gia Ghuran captured the Under-11 title last year, and she is on her way to repeating after her 11-6, 11-5, 11-5 quarter-final triumph over Jamaican Marley Price.

Happy with misery

Happy with misery

Four from Jamaica and six from a second-string United States. How do you talk your way around that?

Easy. Just say something. Anything. Doesn’t matter if it makes sense, because ours is a society not in the least bit interested in halting the slide, whatever the slide is.