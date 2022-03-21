The First Citizens Sports Foundation will celebrate some of the nation’s top athletes, on Saturday, at the annual Awards Ceremony. Today, we feature the 18 nominees for the 2021 Youth Sportsman and Youth Sportswoman of the Year.
YOUTH FEMALE
CHESS
Zara La Fleur
Zara La Fleur enhanced her reputation by helping Trinidad and Tobago to the cusp of promotion to Division 2 of the FIDE Online Olympiad, while achieving fourth-place among the under-16 girls in the Pan American Youth Chess Festival – Rapid Online, scoring victories in the national youth female and under-16 open competitions and earning third-place spots in the Paladins Ken Philips and International Women’s Day Rapid Online tournaments.
HOCKEY
Tahirah Wynne
There is abundant promise in the form of Tahirah Wynne, an 18-year old who successfully battled amongst the giants at the senior grade Pan American Challenge in Peru, last October, when she helped Trinidad and Tobago to the runner-up spot – almost a month and a half after an impressive debut for the national under-21s at the Pan American Junior Championships in Chile.
SWIMMING
Zoe Anthony
Apparently Eight was not just Enough for Zoe Anthony: a year after winning eight titles at the ASATT Age Group Long Course Championships, she managed another eight gold-medal haul at the 2021 edition of the event, within the women’s 15-17 division, at the National Aquatics Centre in Couva on February 25.
TABLE TENNIS
Chloe Fraser
Already able to thrive amongst senior players, as witnessed by her women’s title capture at the 2021 Tobago Zone Tournament, Chloe Fraser continued to demonstrate outstanding potential at the Pan American Under-11 & Under-13 Championships in Ecuador and was later at the top of the podium, after defeating a series of male opponents, on the way to capturing the Group 1 title at the Carmel Barrau Open in Hollywood, Florida.
TENNIS
Jordane Dookie
2021 was all about Jordane Dookie in Trinidad and Tobago women’s junior tennis: she captured the Grade 3 girls’ doubles title at the JITIC Under-14 Championships, clinched the under-14 singles and doubles crowns at the Boca Delray Level 6 tournament and claimed doubles victory at the Copa Pelicano; locally, Dookie won the under-18 women’s doubles at the Catch National Junior Championships and clinched the under-18 singles and doubles titles at the Lease Operators Junior Tournament.
ATHLETICS
Janae De Gannes
Janae De Gannes sizzled supremely while winning both the under-17 girls’ long jump and 100 metres titles at the fifth event of the NAAA Series, last season: she leapt to an under-16 women’s national long jump record of 6.06 metres – and second-place in the world performance list for under-16 athletes – while her personal best 12.13 seconds in the 100 metres placed her ninth in the global rankings.
VOLLEYBALL
Natassia Baptiste
Making an impact on differing plains, Natassia Baptiste earned the best second blocker award at the Pan American Women’s Under-23 Cup in Mexico; the middle blocker of Tompkins High School (Katy, Texas) also won a USA national under-17 women’s championship title with the Houston Juniors and was named to the All-District First Team, the AVCA Best and Brightest Second Team and the AVCA High School All-Regional Team for Region 4.
YOUTH MALE
BOXING
Juan Rodriguez
An outstanding member of the corps of rising amateur fighters in Trinidad and Tobago, flyweight pugilist Juan Rodriguez participated at the Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia - after earlier booking his ticket to the ‘Games thanks to a third round stoppage of Guyana’s Wayne Castello at the qualifying tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico.
CHESS
Alan-Safar Ramoutar
With a crisp focus and self-assuredness that supersedes his 18 years, Alan-Safar Ramoutar floated on the surface of the competition in Serbia – where he took top spots in the ASK Mix 2 and Grand Master ASK 4 tournaments – and in Bosnia-Herzegovina, where he helped his team, KK Bjelsnica Pazaric to third-place in the local Premier League; his October FIDE rating of 2400 was the highest in the English-speaking Caribbean.
CYCLING
Ryan D’Abreau
One of Trinidad and Tobago’s young and talented bunch of wheelmen, Ryan D’Abreau made it to quarterfinals of the keirin event at the UCF Junior Track Cycling World Championships in Cairo, Egypt; in the sprint competition, he posted the 20th fastest time overall (11.292 seconds) in the Flying 200 metres – the opening round of the competition - to advance to the 1/16 finals.
HOCKEY
Nicholas Whiteman
In spite of the fact that it was his first international tournament, 16-year old Nicholas Whiteman gave an outstanding and mature performance amongst his older peers at the Pan American Junior Championships for under-21s in Chile, last August, when he helped Trinidad and Tobago to sixth-place.
JUDO
Aidan Greaves
Continuing his notably enthusiastic and high-energy displays since moving to Texas, Aidan Greaves claimed his divisional titles at the Westlake Winter Shiai, the Lone Star Classic and the Go Shibata Memorial tournaments; the Westlake Judo Club member also executed fourth-place performances at the Junior Olympic International Championships and the Youth National Championships.
SAILING
Stefan Stuven
Belonging to the group of young sailors under the tutelage of local icon, Andrew Lewis, Stefan Stuven’s concurrent involvement with the World Sailing Emerging Nations programme paid off when he was invited to compete at the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championships at Mussanah Sports City in Oman, where he finished 47th in his class.
SWIMMING
Nikoli Blackman
Nikoli Blackman continued to add to his swimming story, with his 50 metres freestyle B final victory and 400 metres freestyle B final second-placing at the Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia being most notable for the 16-year old, who also competed at the FINA World Championships (25m) in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
TABLE TENNIS
Derron Douglas
Trinidad and Tobago’s top junior male table tennis player, Derron Douglas, led Queen’s Park Cricket Club to the TTTTA Champions League title: during the crown-clinching 3-0 win over Solo Crusaders in the final round of fixtures, the Signal Hill native did his part with an 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 13-11 victory over veteran Anthony “Sandfly” Brown; Douglas was subsequently named as the Champions League’s Most Valuable Player for the 2021 season.
TENNIS
Louis Kale Dalla Costa
Louis Kale Dalla Costa captured the Grade 3 boys’ singles title at the JITIC Under-14 Championships in Guatemala City, Guatemala and later showed his resolve after settling for silver in the under-14 singles competition at the Casely Open International Tennis Championships in Hollywood, Florida, where he went on to win the under-16 division; Dalla Costa also successfully defended his 14-and-under crown at the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament.
ATHLETICS
Shakeem McKay
Coached by 1970s track and field star Charlie Joseph, Shakeem McKay gave a strong hint of his ability at the NACAC Under-18, Under-20 and Under-23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica, where he made it to the final of the under-20 men’s 200 metres and earned a fifth-place finish with a time of 21.65 seconds; he later competed at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.
VOLLEYBALL
Nicholas Williams
This 17-year old was a member of the national men’s senior team at the NORCECA Continental Championships in Mexico; he also earned selection to the Trinidad and Tobago squads for the indoor and beach volleyball FIVB World Under-21 championships – before the TTVF was forced to withdraw from both events for Covid-19-related reasons.