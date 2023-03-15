The Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) yesterday presented a cheque to the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT), where star junior swimmer Nikolai Blackman expressed his excitement at the prospect of competing in front of a home crowd at the Commonwealth Youth Games to be held from 4-11 August 2023 in Trinidad and Tobago.
In receiving the sum of $261,587.22 on behalf of ASATT, General Secretary Dinora Gil said the funds will cover expenses of the eight-member national team that participated at the CCCAN Swimming and Open Water Championships in Barbados last year. T&T finished in 5th position overall, splashing to four gold, four silver and five bronze medals.
Looking ahead, Gil said the Association has high expectations for the national team and coaches who are currently preparing for the upcoming Carifta Swimming Championships in April, one of two qualifier events for the Commonwealth Youth Games.
Blackman, a Fatima College student who will soon be heading to the University of Tennessee, said he was looking forward to stepping up to the challenge of collegiate swimming and by extension, making his debut at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. Given his current form, the 17-year-old sprint swimmer plans to achieve his goals by taking each race as it comes, making every effort to as close to the qualifying times as possible.