Blackman gets PB in 400 free

TEAM TTO’s Nikoli Blackman finished 56th of 63 swimmers in the men’s 400m freestyle event at FINA’s 15th World Short Course Swimming Championship early yesterday morning at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Meanwhile, this country’s top swimmer Dylan Carter was scheduled to line up in the heats of the men’s 100m butterfly this morning at 2.33 a.m. Back on the opening day of the six-day meet yesterday, in his debut senior world-class outing the 16-year-old Blackman —the youngest member of the three-person Team TTO contingent in the Middle East that also features Carter and fellow Tokyo2020 Olympian Cherelle Thompson — was actually sixth in heat two of seven.
Blackman, who was coming off a campaign in the Junior (Under-23) Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia late last month, posted a personal best time of four minutes, 03.35 seconds.
The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) and First Citizens Sports Foundation Junior Sportsman of the Year for 2020 finished behind San Marino’s Loris Bianchi (3:55.50), Moldova’s Pavel Alovatki (3:55.55), Ecuador’s Joseph Rubio (3:57.51), Montenegro’s Ado Gargovic (3:59.93) and Kyrgyzstan’s Ramazan Omarov (4:02.67). The lanky six-foot-four inch swimmer was ahead of Angola’s Henrique Mascarenhas (4:04.23), Faroe Islands’ Johan Nonskard (4:04.95), Guatemala’s Christopher Gossmann (4:06.06) and Saudi Arabia’s Ahmed Alhashim (4:12.13).
The top qualifier after the preliminaries was Austria’s 24-year-old Felix Auboeck (3:37.91).
And Auboeck went on to win the first gold medal of the competition, touching the time pad in a new national mark of 3:35.90 ahead of silver medallist Dana Rapsys of Lithuania (3:36.23) and bronze medallist, Switzerland’s Antonio Djakovic (3:36.83), also a new national standard.
Blackman’s second and last event will be the men’s 1,500m freestyle on the sixth and final day of the competition this coming Tuesday.
Early today, Carter, coming off a successful 2021 International Swimming League (ISL) season three campaign that concluded earlier this month in Eindhoven, Holland, was expected to splash off in the men’s 100m fly in heat five of nine out of lane three.
Other competitors in the heat are Hong Kong’s Tin Long Ho (zero), Peru’s Anthony Alberto Puertas (one), Kazakhstan’s Adilbek Mussin (two), Kuwait’s Waleed Abdulrazzaq (four), Thailand’s Navaphat Wongcharoen (five), Croatia’s Nikola Miljenic (six), Venezuela’s Jorge Hernandez (seven), Indonesia’s Glenn Sutanto (eight), and India’s Sajan Prakash (nine).
Thompson wets her feet for the first time in the women’s 50m butterfly heats tomorrow morning, with Carter in the 50m freestyle prelims later in that session. Carter will also make his splash in the 50m butterfly heats on Sunday morning. On Monday morning, Carter and Thompson both compete in the men’s 100m freestyle and women’s 50m freestyle events respectively.
Meanwhile, Jamaican world record holder for the women’s 50m breaststroke Alia Atkinson was disqualified from lane four in her semi-final heat two of that event, after touching the wall first. According to popular swimming website SwimSwam, the 33-year-old defending champion became the 14th person to be disqualified over the first two sessions of the six-day meet.
SwimSWam noted that six of the 13 disqualifications during the prelim session to date have come from lane four.