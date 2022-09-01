Blackman gets to 50 free World Juniors final

TEAM TTO swimmer Nikoli Blackman will race for a medal tonight from 8.23 p.m. TT time in the Men’s 50m freestyle event at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championship currently underway in Lima, Peru.
The two-time First Citizens Sport Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year will swim out of lane seven after qualifying as the sixth-fastest following the semi-final stage last night at the VIDENA Aquatic Centre.
On day three of the six-day competition, Blackman clocked 22.83 seconds for the one-lap dash in semi-final two of swimming’s blue riband event, finishing fourth in that semi but sixth overall.
Semi-final two was won by Portugal’s Diogo Matos Ribeiro (22.43) followed by Mattheus Pereira (22.68) and Cyprus’ Nikolas Antoniou (22.71).
In semi-final one, Croatia’s Jere Hribar sped to the fastest time of 22.35 seconds followed by France’s Nan Mazellier (22.53) and Argentina’s Matias Santiso (22.93).
Earlier yesterday, in the morning preliminaries, Blackman (22.97) finished second in the 12th and final heat behind top seed, Croatia’s Jere Hribar (22.42) to advance to the semi-final stage. Poland’s Szyman Misiak (23.17), Brazil’s Vitor Sega (23.36) and Jamaica’s Nathaniel Thomas (23.50) finished behind him in that order and also moved onto the semis. Portugal’s Ribeiro (22.32) was the fastest qualifier after the morning prelims in winning heat 11, with Cyprus’s Antoniou (22.77), Hungary’s Benedek Andor (22.97), Argentina’s Matias Santiso (23.07) and Lithuania’s Rokas Jazdouskas (23.24) also advancing to the final 16.
Heat ten had the most qualifiers for the semis, six including its winner, Brazil’s Mattheus Pereira (22.62), France’s Nans Mazellier (22.75), Davide Passafaro (23.23), France’s Matteo Robba (23.28), Romania’s Patrick Dinu (23.31) and the Bahamas’ Marvin Johnson (23.38).
Originally entered in the 400m and 200m freestyle, Blackman withdrew from those races to focus on the 50m free.
This morning, Blackman is entered for the 50m butterfly heat ten of 11, and set to swim from lane seven in a race in which he is seeded 18th.
Up to press time last night, it was uncertain whether Blackman would be withdrawn from this event to rest ahead of tonight’s final.
The Marlins Swim Club athlete is also scheduled to conclude his campaign with participation in the 100m freestyle tomorrow in heat 11 of 13 from lane two. Blackman is seeded 15th going into this race