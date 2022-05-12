TWO-TIME First Citizens Sport Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year Nikoli Blackman will lead a 32-member Team TTO contingent into the 2022 Pan Am Aquatics Age Group Swimming Championships to be staged at the National Aquatic Centre from June 2-5.
The squad also includes Tokyo2020 Olympian Cherelle Thompson but Blackman is the form horse and his prowess covers several swimming disciplines.
That diversity was on display at the 35th Carifta Swimming and Open Water Championships where he swam away with 15 medals, earning him the Boys 15-17 high points trophy and the FINA high point trophy for the most outstanding swim of the meet.
In individual events, Blackman won ten medals, including a silver in the Boys 16-18 5k open water swim on Wednesday that closed out the competition.
In the pool, the Fatima College student claimed four gold, two silver and three bronze medals in nine of the ten individual events he splashed in, just missing out on a podium place in the Boys 15-17 100 metres butterfly.
The gold medal efforts came in the 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle, while he was runner-up in the 1500m freestyle and the 200m butterfly. The bronze efforts came in the 200m individual medley (IM) , the 50m butterfly (25.51) and the 50m backstroke.
He combined with his team-mates Zarek Wilson, Aaron Stuart and Johann-Matthew Matamoro to claim three gold and one silver in the relay events, including gold in the Boys 15-17 4x 100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle and the record-breaking 4x 50m freestyle relay. The lone defeat came with a silver medal effort in the Boys 15-17 4 x 100m medley relay. Stuart and Matamoro are also back but the USA-based Wilson will not be available for this competition.
Blackman earned the FINA trophy for his 100m freestyle effort which gave him the highest points (760) on the FINA scale. FINA is the world governing body for aquatics.
The women’s side also features former TTO Carifta standout and USA-based swimmer Gabriela Donahue, a sophomore at Nebraska University.
Team TTO swim team
PANAM AQUATICS AGE GROUP SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIP 2022.
11 - 12 GIRLS
No Qualifiers
11 - 12 BOYS
Alejandro Agard
Jaden Mills
13 - 14 GIRLS
Madara Edwards
Keiera Audain
Sydney Look Fong
Maidan Edwards
13 - 14 BOYS
Zachary Anthony
Giovanni Rivas
Liam Carrington
Shaelen Reece
Darren Belfon
Anpherne Bernard
15 - 17 GIRLS
Amari Ash
Gabrielle Vickles
Joy Blackett
Tyla HO A Shu
15 - 17 BOYS
Nikoli Blackman
Johann-Matthew
Matamoro
Aaron Stuart
Josiah Changar
Akash Singh
18 & OVER GIRLS
Johnnya Ferdinand
DeNicha Lewis
Cherelle Thompson
Jahmia Harley
Gabriela Donahue
Ornella Walker
18 & OVER BOYS
Aqeel Joseph
Christian Awah
Delroy Tyrell
Josiah Parag
Cadell Lyons
Head Coach —
Sharntelle Mc Lean’s
Assistant Coaches —Christian Homer, Mark Rivas, Deronn Samlalsingh
Team Manager – Jason Wickham