Gabriela Donahue_____use

IN THE SQUAD: Former Carifta Games standout,

Gabriela Donahue.

TWO-TIME First Citizens Sport Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year Nikoli Blackman will lead a 32-member Team TTO contingent into the 2022 Pan Am Aquatics Age Group Swimming Championships to be staged at the National Aquatic Centre from June 2-5.

The squad also includes Tokyo2020 Olympian Cherelle Thompson but Blackman is the form horse and his prowess covers several swimming disciplines.

That diversity was on display at the 35th Carifta Swimming and Open Water Championships where he swam away with 15 medals, earning him the Boys 15-17 high points trophy and the FINA high point trophy for the most outstanding swim of the meet.

In individual events, Blackman won ten medals, including a silver in the Boys 16-18 5k open water swim on Wednesday that closed out the competition.

In the pool, the Fatima College student claimed four gold, two silver and three bronze medals in nine of the ten individual events he splashed in, just missing out on a podium place in the Boys 15-17 100 metres butterfly.

The gold medal efforts came in the 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle, while he was runner-up in the 1500m freestyle and the 200m butterfly. The bronze efforts came in the 200m individual medley (IM) , the 50m butterfly (25.51) and the 50m backstroke.

He combined with his team-mates Zarek Wilson, Aaron Stuart and Johann-Matthew Matamoro to claim three gold and one silver in the relay events, including gold in the Boys 15-17 4x 100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle and the record-breaking 4x 50m freestyle relay. The lone defeat came with a silver medal effort in the Boys 15-17 4 x 100m medley relay. Stuart and Matamoro are also back but the USA-based Wilson will not be available for this competition.

Blackman earned the FINA trophy for his 100m freestyle effort which gave him the highest points (760) on the FINA scale. FINA is the world governing body for aquatics.

The women’s side also features former TTO Carifta standout and USA-based swimmer Gabriela Donahue, a sophomore at Nebraska University.

Team TTO swim team

PANAM AQUATICS AGE GROUP SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIP 2022.

11 - 12 GIRLS

No Qualifiers

11 - 12 BOYS

Alejandro Agard

Jaden Mills

13 - 14 GIRLS

Madara Edwards

Keiera Audain

Sydney Look Fong

Maidan Edwards

13 - 14 BOYS

Zachary Anthony

Giovanni Rivas

Liam Carrington

Shaelen Reece

Darren Belfon

Anpherne Bernard

15 - 17 GIRLS

Amari Ash

Gabrielle Vickles

Joy Blackett

Tyla HO A Shu

15 - 17 BOYS

Nikoli Blackman

Johann-Matthew

Matamoro

Aaron Stuart

Josiah Changar

Akash Singh

18 & OVER GIRLS

Johnnya Ferdinand

DeNicha Lewis

Cherelle Thompson

Jahmia Harley

Gabriela Donahue

Ornella Walker

18 & OVER BOYS

Aqeel Joseph

Christian Awah

Delroy Tyrell

Josiah Parag

Cadell Lyons

Head Coach —

Sharntelle Mc Lean’s

Assistant Coaches —Christian Homer, Mark Rivas, Deronn Samlalsingh

Team Manager – Jason Wickham

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Women Warriors begin against Olympic champions Canada

Trinidad and Tobago’s Women Warriors were given a tough opening match against Olympic champions Canada when CONCACAF yesterday released final match fixtures for the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship carded for July 4-18 in Mexico.

Still, the Women Warriors might not have a better chance of reaching a FIFA World Cup, since as many as six CONCACAF teams have the chance of reaching the tournament.

Thong looks for 3rd ‘Nationals’ double

SETH THONG spearheads a very small field of 16 players in the Sunshine Snacks National Junior Squash Championships today and tomorrow at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

It will be only the third competition and the first national tournament in the sport since the Covid-19 pandemic first hit in mid-March, 2020.

NORTH VS SOUTH

NORTH VS SOUTH

A Yannic Cariah hat-trick set up a lop-sided victory for defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 over Clarke Road United as they secured their place in today’s Premiership 1 T20 title match against PowerGen Penal.

At the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday, PowerGen upset one of the tournament favourites Central Sports in the first semi-final to reach the championship game for the first time since 2014, while QPCC 1 continued their dominance, whipping Clarke Road by nine wickets in the second semi to secure their berth in the final.

Ex-TTOC official dies

FORMER TRINIDAD and Tobago Olympic Committee assistant secretary general Wendell Labastide died yesterday.

Labastide also served in various positions in the Badminton Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BATT), including as its president.

Full power

Full power

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be firing on all cylinders with fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Shannon Gabriel back to full fitness ahead of their clash against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in the third round of the West Indies Championship four-day competition next week.

Akeem Garcia from the penalty spot

HFX Wanderers’ Akeem Garcia scored the opening goal with a well-placed penalty during a 2-0 win over Guelph United in the Preliminary Round of the 2022 Canadian Championship.

HFX Wanderers FC took a step closer to the Voyageurs’ Cup on Tuesday, booking their ticket to the Canadian Championship quarter-finals win over League1 Ontario outfit Guelph United.