TEAM TTO will be represented by two swimmers at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Israel from September 4-9.
Star junior Nikoli Blackman, fresh from his three-gold medal performance at the August 2-11 Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth games (CYG), will be looking to test his mettle against the world’s best in his last year of junior swimming.
The other half of the team is Tyla Ho A Shu who recently won one silver and one bronze medal in the Girls 15-17 50 and 100m breaststroke respectively at the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Championships in El Salvador.
Ho A Shu, together with manager Bertram Blackman, Nikoli’s father, and coach for the tour Maurice Faria, will jet out to New York from 4 a.m. on the morning of Independence Day (Thursday) to meet a connecting flight in New York from 5 p.m.
Blackman (N), who started his orientation at the University of Tennessee two Thursdays ago, will meet up with the TTO trio in New York when he travels from Tennessee via Miami. The TTO four are expected to land in Israel at 11 a.m. on September 1.
At the competition, Blackman will splash into action in the three events in which he competed at the Trinbago 2023 CYG— the 50, 100, and 200m freestyle—while Ho A Shu will do the breast sprint double (50 and 100m) at the Mediterranean resort city of Netanya, Israel, where over 600 promising young swimmers from more than 100 national Federations are expected to compete.