TOP TTO swimmer Nikoli Blackman was grateful to receive the Youth Champion (Sport) award for the 10-17 years age group when the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service hosted the 26th National Youth Awards, at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad, Port of Spain, on Sunday.
Blackman was one of 25 young persons honoured at the gala event with Commonwealth Games double gold medallist Jereem Richards being named Youth of the Year (18-35) for his sporting prowess in 2022.
Blackman—the two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year, who was seventh in the men’s 50m freestyle at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Peru earlier this month—was excited to be shortlisted among the top 25.
“I was a bit nervous because most of the awards were done virtually over the last two years, but this one was in person. But I was pretty confident I could pull it off because as I know I had put in the work up front, and my 2022 has turned out to be a very good for me to continue building,” said Blackman.
It was the first time the 17-year-old—still eligible as a junior next year—had received a National Youth Award. Despite a hectic 2022 to date, Blackman is scheduled to continue doing what he loves most: racing.
The Marlins Swim Club athlete, coached by Joseph Mc Leod, will display his versatility when he tackles the Subway Maracas Open Water event on October 16.
“I am very excited to return to this event as the last time we swam it was in 2018 (2019 was abandoned due to rough water conditions and inclement weather and the 2021 and ’22 events were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic) where I came second in the 5k and first in the 3k and I am looking forward to swimming both events again,” he said.
Blackman will then train his sights on the ASATT National Open Short Course Swimming Championships in early November before the ASATT Invitational Swim Meet from December 16-19 where his goal is to attain several time standards for the 2023 Carifta Aquatics Championships.
“I have always enjoyed swimming at Carifta,” said the soft-spoken swimmer who copped 14 medals at the 2022 Carifta staged in Barbados, earning him the Boys 15-17 high points trophy and the FINA high point trophy for the most outstanding swim of the meet.
He continued: “(2023) Carifta will be the last one I will be eligible for (before he ages out in 2024) and I want to go out strong, so going to have some fun there and do my best and hopefully leave my mark in the 15-17 boys age-group.”
Blackman will also be seeking to qualify for the Commonwealth Youth Games, to be hosted in this country from August 1-7, and the Pan American Games in Chile and the Central American Games (CAC) in El Salvador. He is also eyeing the FINA Junior World Championships, in Paris, France.
Besides the 25 individual young people, five youth-led and youth-serving entities were also honoured last Sunday.
Foster Cummings, Minister of Youth Development and National Service, delivered the feature address while Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Education, also delivered remarks at the event, challenging the young people in attendance to be the future crop of leaders.
At the close of the ceremony, Alyssa Joseph, singer, songwriter, performer and radio co-host emerged Youth of the Year in the 10-17 age-group. “I want to, first, give God all the glory and thank my Mom and Dad. I am happy and excited that the ministry has recognised me. It is a great opportunity to get this award,” Alyssa expressed.
Richards was awarded Youth of the Year in the 18-35 age-group but was unable to attend the event to receive the award. Kobe Sandy, UWI Student Guild president, accepted on his behalf.
Farook Hosein, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service, and Sean Ramrattan, director Youth Affairs Division, also spoke at the event.