TWO-TIME First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year Nikoli Blackman capped off the 35th Carifta Swimming and Open Water Championships with 15 medals, earning him the Boys 15-17 high points trophy and the FINA high point trophy for the most outstanding swimmer of the meet.

In individual events, Blackman won 11 medals including a silver in the Boys 16-18 5k open water swim on Wednesday that closed out the competition.

In the pool , the Fatima College student claimed four gold, two silver and three bronze medals in ten of the 11 individual events he splashed in, just missing out on a podium place in the Boys 15-17 100 metres butterfly. In that event Blackman was fourth in 56.33.

The gold medal efforts came in the 50m freestyle (23.31), 100m freestyle (51.39), 200m freestyle (1:53.43) and the 400m freestyle( 4:08.50).

He was runner-up in the 1500m freestyle (16:37.13) and the 200m butterfly (2:10.34). The bronze efforts came in the 200 individual medley (IM) (2:11.16), the 50m butterfly (25.51) and the 50m backstroke (27.47).

He combined with his team-mates Zarek Wilson, Aaron Stuart and Johann-Matthew Matamoro to claim three gold and one silver in the relay events, including gold in the Boys 15-17 4x100m freestyle, 4x 200m free and the record-breaking 4x50m free relay. The lone defeat came with a silver medal effort in the Boys 15-17 4x 100m medley relay (silver).

Blackman, also a two-time TTOC Junior Sportsman of the Year, earned the FINA trophy for his 100m freestyle effort which gave him the highest points (760) on the FINA scale. FINA is the world governing body for aquatics.

Team TTO were scheduled to land back in the country late last night.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NICE DRAW

NICE DRAW

The Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football team head coach Kenwyne Jones said his side will be hunting wins as they look to make an impression in the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship (CWC) set to be staged in Monterrey, Mexico, between July 4-18.

The tournament will serve as the qualification tournament to the FIFA Women’s World Cup (FWWC) 2023 while the champions will qualify directly to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

WIPA: Pollard’s T20 World Cup success ‘will remain with us’

Regional players union, WIPA, has thanked Kieron Pollard for his contribution to West Indies cricket, following the player’s retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

In a brief statement, WIPA highlighted Pollard’s role in West Indies’ capture of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup as one of the legacy moments of his career.

Boodoo to captain U-15 cricketers

Boodoo to captain U-15 cricketers

Opening batsman Brendan Boodoo has been selected to captain the Trinidad and Tobago team for the Cricket West Indies regional Under-15 tournament from August 18 to 28 in Grenada.

Boodoo is one of five players named from the South East Zone side which lifted The Price Club Inter-Zone title and also skippered the South team which defeated North in the Under-15 North/South Classic last Saturday.

Pollard, Mumbai struggle again against CSK

Pollard, Mumbai struggle again against CSK

Kieron Pollard’s first outing since quitting international cricket ended in heartbreak here yesterday, as his Mumbai Indians extended their dreadful winless run in the Indian Premier League with a last-ball defeat to Dwayne Bravo’s Chennai Super Kings.

With four runs required off the final delivery at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Indian superstar MS Dhoni (28 not out) whipped a low full toss from left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat to the ropes behind square, as CSK overhauled a target of 156.

Hummingbirds, Flamingos flutter for final spot

Hummingbirds, Flamingos flutter for final spot

The Hummingbirds and Fla­­mingos will square off today at the Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, with a spot in the final of Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup on the line.

Both teams have one win each from their first two matches in the four-team tournament, and the winners of today’s final-round game will meet the Masqueraders in the final to be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Wednesday.

Central win U-17 title

Central Zone cricketers comfortably defeated South East in the final of the Price Club-sponsored Under-17 Inter-­Zone tournament on Wednesday, at the National Cricket Centre Ground in Balmain, Couva.

An undefeated 69 by Fareez Ali and an even half-century by Dinesh Sookdeo (50) propelled Central to victory for the loss of only three wickets after South East, batting first, were bundled out for 182 in 37.5 overs.