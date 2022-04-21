TWO-TIME First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year Nikoli Blackman capped off the 35th Carifta Swimming and Open Water Championships with 15 medals, earning him the Boys 15-17 high points trophy and the FINA high point trophy for the most outstanding swimmer of the meet.
In individual events, Blackman won 11 medals including a silver in the Boys 16-18 5k open water swim on Wednesday that closed out the competition.
In the pool , the Fatima College student claimed four gold, two silver and three bronze medals in ten of the 11 individual events he splashed in, just missing out on a podium place in the Boys 15-17 100 metres butterfly. In that event Blackman was fourth in 56.33.
The gold medal efforts came in the 50m freestyle (23.31), 100m freestyle (51.39), 200m freestyle (1:53.43) and the 400m freestyle( 4:08.50).
He was runner-up in the 1500m freestyle (16:37.13) and the 200m butterfly (2:10.34). The bronze efforts came in the 200 individual medley (IM) (2:11.16), the 50m butterfly (25.51) and the 50m backstroke (27.47).
He combined with his team-mates Zarek Wilson, Aaron Stuart and Johann-Matthew Matamoro to claim three gold and one silver in the relay events, including gold in the Boys 15-17 4x100m freestyle, 4x 200m free and the record-breaking 4x50m free relay. The lone defeat came with a silver medal effort in the Boys 15-17 4x 100m medley relay (silver).
Blackman, also a two-time TTOC Junior Sportsman of the Year, earned the FINA trophy for his 100m freestyle effort which gave him the highest points (760) on the FINA scale. FINA is the world governing body for aquatics.
Team TTO were scheduled to land back in the country late last night.