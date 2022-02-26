TWO-TIME Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) Junior Sportsman of the Year Nikoli Blackman continued his dominance, adding six more Carifta qualification standards including an A mark, as the third session of the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago National Age Group Long Course (50m course) Swimming Championships concluded yesterday.
The meet is serving as the deadline for qualification for the 2022 Carifta Swimming and Open Water Championships to be hosted in Bridgetown, Barbados from April 16-20.
Blackman was one of three Fatima College students who dominated the Carifta qualification achievements over the second and third days Friday and Saturday, with the two others being Zachary Anthony and Alejandro Agard.
On Thursday at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, Blackman had posted B times for the Boys 15-17 400m free and 50m butterfly.
At the second session Friday night, the 2020 First Citizens Sports Foundation Junior Sportsman of the Year dominated the field, splashing to a speedy 51.54 second 100m freestyle clocking that was well under the A standard for the regional meet.
Blackman returned later that night to post a B standard along with Tidal Wave Aquatics (TWA) Johann-Matthew Matamoro as the pair went one-two in the Boys 15-17 50m backstroke (27.79 to 28.17) before adding another in the Boys 15-17 200m butterfly (2:12.36). Blackman also earned gold in the Boys 15-17 100m breaststroke in 1:09.47.
Yesterday morning, Blackman added three more B marks; firstly in the Boys 15-17 200m freestyle which he won convincingly (1:55.80). Then he reversed places with Matamoro in the Boys 15-17 100m backstroke (1:00.90 to 1:01.74), both swimmers diving under the 1;02.02 B standard.
Lastly, the lanky Marlins Swim Club (MSC) swimmer achieved another B qualifying mark in the Boys 15-17 200m individual medley (IM) in 2:15.72 as he ran roughshod over the field.
His team-mate Anthony added three more B qualification times for the Boys 13-14 age group.
In the 100m freestyle, Anthony’s 100m free winning effort of 56.00 seconds was the first, followed by his second in Friday night’s programme-ending 200m butterfly (2:20.70).
Yesterday, Anthony stroked his way to the third qualification effort in the 200m freestyle when he posted a 2:04.63 for the event. He registered a victory but not a qualifying time in the 200m IM when he stormed from behind to reel in Liam Carrington of Barracudas Swim Club (2:23.11 to 2:23.86).
Blue Dolphins Swim Club’s (BDSC) Agard was the only other swimmer to record Carifta B standards, two of them coming in the Boys 11-12 age-group.
On Friday, Agard splashed to gold and a Carifta berth in 1:19.69 for the Boys 11-12 100m breaststroke, after he claimed the 100m freestyle gold earlier in 1:05.05.
Yesterday in the 50m breaststroke event, he achieved his second qualification, slipping the field and touching the time pad for gold in 35.67. He also added another gold in the Boys 11-12 200m IM (2:40.96).
The lone other qualifier over the last two days was Eagles Aquatics ‘Marcus Alexander who attained a Carifta C mark in a time-trial for the Boys 11-12 50m butterfly (30.75).