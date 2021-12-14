Blackman opens TTO campaign at short course World Champs

TEAM TTO swimmer Nikoli Blackman will splash off this country’s 15th FINA World Short Course Swimming Championship campaign when he lines up in the men’s 400m freestyle preliminaries from 1.30 a.m. (T&T time) tomorrow.
Blackman will dive into action in the six-day competition at the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena in the first of two events he will contest in Abu Dhabi. The other is the men’s 1500m freestyle in the competition’s final day, next week Tuesday.
Blackman is one of three swimmers, along with two coaches Stephen Mendoza and Dexter Browne, making the trip to the Middle East. Originally a four-swimmer contingent, the team’s size was reduced by one after Ornella Walker tested positive for Covid-19 and withdrew from the squad last Thursday.
Blackman, Tokyo2020 Olympian Cherelle Thompson, and the two officials flew out last Saturday to be part of 998 swimmers from around the globe, including swimmers holding 44 world championship titles, at what is being dubbed “The Aquatics Festival”.
Meanwhile, Team TTO’s natural leader Dylan Carter — who trained at the Netherlands National Training Centre in Amsterdam then with the Brazil national team in Dubai after a successful 2021 International Swimming League (ISL) season three —would have joined the squad Monday after traveling from Dubai by shuttle.
Alongside the swimming action in the Arena, sports fans will be able to catch spectacular aquatics displays in Yas Bay with the hosting of a FINA High Diving Qualifier, the ultimate leg of the FINA/CNSG Marathon Swim World Series 2021, a brand new Open Water Swimming Mixed Relay and a FINA Diving Team Exhibition.
Back in the Etihad Arena, sixteen-year-old Blackman will line up in heat two of seven in lane six. The 2020 TTOC and First Citizens Sports Foundation Junior Sportsman of the Year will compete against Guatemala’s Christopher Gossman (lane zero), Montenegro’s Ado Gargovic (1), Faroe’s Islands’ Johan Nonskard (2), San Marino’s Loris Bianchi (3), Moldova’s Pavel Alovatki (4), Ecuador’s Joseph Rubio (5), Angola’s Henrique Mascarenhas (7), Saudi Arabia’s Ahmed Alhashim (8) and Kyrgyzstan’s Ramazan Omarov (9).
Carter, the 2018 Hangzhou FINA World Short Course bronze medallist in the men’s 50m butterfly, will be the second swimmer in action in the men’s 100m butterfly heats on Friday morning. Thompson wets her feet for the first time in the women’s 50m butterfly heats on Saturday morning, with Carter in the men’s 50m freestyle prelims later in that session.
Carter will also make his splash in the men’s 50m butterfly heats on Sunday morning. On Monday morning Carter and Thompson both compete in the men’s 100m freestyle and women’s 50m freestyle events respectively before Blackman rounds out Team TTO campaign in the men’s 1500m freestyle.