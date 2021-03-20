The First Citizens Sports Foundation, will broadcast its Annual Sports Awards show next Sunday, March 28 on TV6 and CNC3.
The Foundation, headed by Chairman Dr Terry Ali and aided by sporting associations—through the nomination of athletes—has worked through an exhaustive and thorough process in deciding on the various winners.
Today, we feature the 23 Youth nominees who are vying for the 2020 Male and Female awards.
BADMINTON
Reece Marcano
Reece Marcano made 2020 his year by winning the men’s under-17 title at the TTBA Youth Round Robin Singles tournament at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua in February: the Shuttle Force club player defeated Travis Sinanan of the Chinese Association of Trinidad and Tobago 16-14, 15-6 in the championship game.
Cathline Ramroop
Cathline Ramroop continued her rise up the junior badminton ranks during the women’s under-17 competition at the TTBA Youth Round Robin Singles event in Tacarigua, where the Samurai team representative executed a 15-7, 15-7 win versus Danae Mootoosingh (Southern Stars) in the final.
BASKETBALL
Malique Lewis
Taking full advantage of the opportunities that have been granted to him through the Digicel NBA Jumpstart and Caribbean Hoops programmes, this 2.00 metre (6’7”) forward joined the Torrejon Basketball Academy in Spain, where he plays at the cadet level and even earned a trial with the famous FC Barcelona club.
Carissa Ramdial
Ramdial displayed more of her prodigious skills while helping the Enterprise-Maloney Combine to fourth-place in the women’s competition of the senior-level NBFTT National Invitational Championships—despite the fact that she was just 13-years old: she eventually earned the award for the tournament’s Most Promising Player.
CHESS
Alan-Safar Ramoutar
Alan-Safar Ramoutar can best be described as self-challenging and determined, especially in his desire to become a 2700-plus FIDE-rated player and he is well on his way with a 2305 ranking, after he helped Trinidad and Tobago to fourth-place in the preliminary round of the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad (just outside of the qualification quota for the next stage), finished third overall with the America team in the Inter-Continental Online Youth Team Chess Cup and got to the final stage of the International Tehsil Cup.
Zara La Fleur
This 14-year old was able to make a contribution at the senior grade during Trinidad and Tobago’s fourth-place showing in the first round of the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad; she subsequently helped Team USA to third spot in the Inter-Continental Online Youth Team Chess Cup and she also represented this country in the FIDE World Youth & Cadets Online Championships.
CYCLING
D’Angelo Harris
Like some of the very best cyclists, D’Angelo Harris is a versatile performer who is proficient in the keirin, 1 km time trial and the sprint, the latter of which he won in the men’s junior division at the 2020 TTCF Track Championships at the National Cycling Centre in Couva, where he defeated Ryan D’Abreau in the final.
Makayla Hernandez
Consistency was the watchword for Makayla Hernandez, who won the women’s junior sprint title ahead of Sylese Christian at the TTCF Track Championships in Couva; Hernandez also finished on top of Kristy Ramsumair and took home the women’s open prize at the end of a virtual 20 km time trial organised by the TTCF in collaboration with Indoor Cycling Works, last July.
FOOTBALL
Afiyah Cornwall
With seven tournament goals, Afiyah Cornwall was an outstanding performer for Trinidad and Tobago at the CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s Championship in the Dominican Republic. The team captain led by example as she helped this country to the quarterfinals where four of the forward’s strikes came in the 6-0 first round demolition of St Kitts and Nevis.
SAILING
Luke Chong Ashing
Fourteen year old Luke Chong Ashing gave full disclosure to what he is capable of out on the water as he earned a pair of first-place finishes in the optimist class during the Trinidad and Tobago Yachting Association’s monthly national ranking series.
SKIING
Abigail Vieira
History was made by Abigail Vieira as Trinidad and Tobago’s first-ever participant in the IOC Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland: the alpine skier earned a commendable 29th place overall in the women’s slalom, to go with 32nd spot in the combined competition and 42nd position in the Super-G; Vieira also participated in the giant slalom event.
SQUASH
Seth Thong
Seth Thong continued to make quite an impression for a 13-year old at the QPCC’s ProCom Graded Championships, the scene of a silver medal performance in the Classic Plate A Division, which involved victories over older, seeded opponents.
Chloe Walcott
Chloe Walcott continued her development in sport through her commitment to the Elite Development and Performance Unit (EDPU) gym programme. She also participated in training sessions, three times a week, with Trinidad and Tobago national squash team coach, Ryan Jagessar.
SWIMMING
Nikoli Blackman
It was a February to remember for Nikoli Blackman, who stroked his way to a pair of gold medals in the boys’ 13-14 50 metres and 100 metres freestyle races and a silver medal in the 50 metres butterfly at the 2020 UANA Swimming Cup in Lima, Peru. Blackman had earlier warmed up for this event at the ASATT Age Group Long Course Championships, collecting a haul of titles—the 100 metres breaststroke, 200 metres butterfly, 200 metres individual medley, 200 metres backstroke and 1500 metres freestyle.
Zoe Anthony
Eight was more than enough for Zoe Anthony at the ASATT Age Group Long Course Championships. She experienced an amazing octagon of gold medal successes in the girls’ 13-14 division with the 100 metres butterfly, 100 and 200 metres breaststroke, 200 and 400 metres individual medley and the 200, 400 and 800 metres freestyle.
TABLE TENNIS
Derron Douglas
If one was building a team of the top youth men’s table tennis players in Trinidad and Tobago right now, this minute, chances are that Derron Douglas will be the first name that comes to mind, especially in light of his performances at the ICWI Silver Bowl Juniors Championships, where he won both the men’s under-21 and under-18 singles crowns.
Priyanka Khellawan
Practically everyone present at the ICWI Silver Bowl Juniors Championships at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua would have taken note of the continued growth of Priyanka Khellawan’s reputation, following her title victories in both the women’s under-18 and under-15 singles competitions.
TARGET ARCHERY
Darnell Garcia
An impressive breakthrough victory that could be the foundation of sustained success: this may very well turn out to be the case for Darnell Garcia, who posted a cadet men’s recurve bow 18 metre, 60-arrow national record score of 533, along the way to winning his divisional title at the TTTAF Youth Indoor Championships in Chaguanas in February; he then followed this up by earning the recurve bow silver medal at the senior national indoor championships.
Shemariah Ali
Shemariah Ali’s budding archery career gathered even greater momentum after she set a new junior women’s recurve bow national record score of 513, over 18 metres and 60 arrows, as she captured the title at the 2020 TTTAF Youth Indoor Championships, hosted at the Central Indoor Sports Arena in Chaguanas, where she relegated challengers Janae Steadman and Asiyah Kallo to the second and third places, respectively.
TENNIS
Kamran McIntosh-Ross
Having already entered 2020 as Trinidad and Tobago’s highest ranked junior player at 2239 by the ITF, Kamran McIntosh-Ross got back to work converting his on-paper potential into on-court success. He led by example at the Junior Davis Cup pre-qualifying tournament for North/Central America and the Caribbean in El Salvador, where he enjoyed crucial singles victories in ties against Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic as he helped the Trinidad and Tobago under-16 men to the bronze medal.
Cameron Wong
Preparations at the esteemed Sanchez-Casal Academy in Naples, Florida certainly rubbed off on Cameron Wong. At the World Junior Tennis Championships qualifying tournament for the North/Central American and Caribbean zone in the Dominican Republic, she recorded five victories—three singles, two doubles—and helped her team to fourth-place in the girls’ under-14 competition. She continued her dominant form at the ITF Junior Fed Cup preliminaries in El Salvador, an under-16 event, where her four wins—two singles, two doubles—were part of an eighth-place finish.
VOLLEYBALL
Josiah Constant
A member of the Trinidad and Tobago under-21 men’s national team, 18-year old Josiah Constant was outstanding in the Secondary Schools Volleyball League, as he led St George’s College to the under-20 divisional final against Pleasantville Secondary School, before the enforced cancellation of the season at that point.
Shanice Cottoy
Cottoy, 16, who has already played for Trinidad and Tobago at senior, under-20 and under-18 levels, parlayed her international potential into domestic dominance during this country’s national secondary schools volleyball championships: she played an instrumental role in the advancement of both the St. Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph under-20 and under-16 teams to their respective national title games.