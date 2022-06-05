Blackman sets third meet record

NIKOLI BLACKMAN broke his third record of the meet as he punctuated Team TTO’s participation at the 2022 PanAm Aquatics Age-Group Swimming Championships, which concluded yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Blackman smashed the Boys 15-17 meet record set by Lamar Taylor (23.45) in the second edition of the competition in Lima. Peru, in 2020.

Blackman produced a swift 22.71-second clocking for the one-lap dash, beating Honduras’ Gabriel Hernandez (23.51) by a body length and the bronze medal-winner Zachary Jackson-Blaine (23.91) even further.

Blackman won the high point trophy for the Boys 15-17, a feat replicated by his countryman Zachary Anthony in the Boys 13-14 category, as Team TTO finished third overall in the points standing with 818.5 points behind overall winners Peru (1149 pts) and Puerto Rico (PR) (1073 pts). TTO also finished third in the medal table with 61 medals —24 gold, 18 silver, 19 bronze. (See full report tomorrow)

