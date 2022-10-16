Blackman splashes to victory at Maracas

Nikoli Blackman

SOLID PERFORMANCE: Nikoli Blackman

Nikoli Blackman won the Subway-sponsored Maracas Open Water Classic at Maracas Bay, yesterday, in a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 36 seconds.

The two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year, Blackman of Marlins Swim Club, finished ahead of his Marlins Swim Club teammate Zachary Anthony (1:12:27) and Barraccudas Swim Club’s Liam Carrington (1:17:33).

The event is the only open water competition hosted by the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) and is open to national and international junior and senior open water swimmers.

The event was last held in 2018, with Jada Chatoor of Marlins Swim Club and Josiah Parag of Blue Dolphins Swim Club taking the top prizes in the 5,000m swim.

The 2019 edition was cancelled three times due to hazardous seas, while the 2020 and 2021 editions were not staged due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maracas Open Water

selected results

1. Nikoli

Blackman—1:11;36

2. Zachary

Anthony—1:12:27

3. Liam

Carrington—1:17:33

4. Riquelio

Joseph—1:17;29

BROWNE REIGNS IN TOBAGO

BROWNE REIGNS IN TOBAGO

USA’s Jonny Browne won the Tobago International Cycling Classic’s Tour of Tobago yesterday, crossing the finish line well clear of all challengers, in a time of four hours, 27 minutes and 1.30 seconds, to clinch the overall title after three stages of racing.

Pooran: Qualifiers a challenge but WI ready

Pooran: Qualifiers a challenge but WI ready

Embattled West Indies begin their quest to qualify for the main draw of the Twenty20 World Cup when they face Scotland today, with captain Nicholas Pooran hailing the strong morale in his inexperienced squad.

Gibson: Windies may require strategy rethink

Gibson: Windies may require strategy rethink

Ottis Gibson, one of the architects of West Indies’ T20 World Cup in 2012, believes the Caribbean side may require a rethink of strategy in order to find success again in the shortest format.

West Indies beat Sri Lanka in the 2012 final and returned to edge England in the 2016 final in a dramatic finish, but have since fallen down the pecking order and are ranked number seven in the International Cricket Council charts.

Campbell places 19th in elimination event

Trinidad and Tobago endurance rider Akil Campbell completed his UCI Track World Cycling Championships by placing 19th in the Men’s Elimination race on the final day of the event in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, yesterday.

The race was won by Italy’s Elia Viviani with Cobin Strong of New Zealand coming in second and the UK’s Ethan Vernon taking the bronze medal.

Blackman splashes to victory at Maracas

Blackman splashes to victory at Maracas

Nikoli Blackman won the Subway-sponsored Maracas Open Water Classic at Maracas Bay, yesterday, in a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 36 seconds.

The two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year, Blackman of Marlins Swim Club, finished ahead of his Marlins Swim Club teammate Zachary Anthony (1:12:27) and Barraccudas Swim Club’s Liam Carrington (1:17:33).

CWI hails Pairaudeau as pioneer of the game

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has hailed the late Bruce Pairaudeau as “one of the pioneers of the game” following the former batsman’s death at 91 last week. Pairaudeau, who played for Guyana and West Indies, passed away in New Zealand where he lived since the late 1950s.

BROWNE REIGNS IN TOBAGO

BROWNE REIGNS IN TOBAGO

USA’s Jonny Browne won the Tobago International Cycling Classic’s Tour of Tobago yesterday, crossing the finish line well clear of all challengers, in a time of four hours, 27 minutes and 1.30 seconds, to clinch the overall title after three stages of racing.

Pooran: Qualifiers a challenge but WI ready

Pooran: Qualifiers a challenge but WI ready

Embattled West Indies begin their quest to qualify for the main draw of the Twenty20 World Cup when they face Scotland today, with captain Nicholas Pooran hailing the strong morale in his inexperienced squad.

Gibson: Windies may require strategy rethink

Gibson: Windies may require strategy rethink

Ottis Gibson, one of the architects of West Indies’ T20 World Cup in 2012, believes the Caribbean side may require a rethink of strategy in order to find success again in the shortest format.

West Indies beat Sri Lanka in the 2012 final and returned to edge England in the 2016 final in a dramatic finish, but have since fallen down the pecking order and are ranked number seven in the International Cricket Council charts.

Campbell places 19th in elimination event

Trinidad and Tobago endurance rider Akil Campbell completed his UCI Track World Cycling Championships by placing 19th in the Men’s Elimination race on the final day of the event in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, yesterday.

The race was won by Italy’s Elia Viviani with Cobin Strong of New Zealand coming in second and the UK’s Ethan Vernon taking the bronze medal.

Blackman splashes to victory at Maracas

Blackman splashes to victory at Maracas

Nikoli Blackman won the Subway-sponsored Maracas Open Water Classic at Maracas Bay, yesterday, in a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 36 seconds.

The two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year, Blackman of Marlins Swim Club, finished ahead of his Marlins Swim Club teammate Zachary Anthony (1:12:27) and Barraccudas Swim Club’s Liam Carrington (1:17:33).

CWI hails Pairaudeau as pioneer of the game

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has hailed the late Bruce Pairaudeau as “one of the pioneers of the game” following the former batsman’s death at 91 last week. Pairaudeau, who played for Guyana and West Indies, passed away in New Zealand where he lived since the late 1950s.