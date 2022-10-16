Blackman splashes to victory at Maracas

Nikoli Blackman won the Subway-sponsored Maracas Open Water Classic at Maracas Bay, yesterday, in a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 36 seconds.
The two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year, Blackman of Marlins Swim Club, finished ahead of his Marlins Swim Club teammate Zachary Anthony (1:12:27) and Barraccudas Swim Club’s Liam Carrington (1:17:33).
The event is the only open water competition hosted by the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) and is open to national and international junior and senior open water swimmers.
The event was last held in 2018, with Jada Chatoor of Marlins Swim Club and Josiah Parag of Blue Dolphins Swim Club taking the top prizes in the 5,000m swim.
The 2019 edition was cancelled three times due to hazardous seas, while the 2020 and 2021 editions were not staged due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Maracas Open Water
selected results
1. Nikoli
Blackman—1:11;36
2. Zachary
Anthony—1:12:27
3. Liam
Carrington—1:17:33
4. Riquelio
Joseph—1:17;29