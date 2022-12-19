Marlins Swim Club finished on top of the standings after the final day of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Invitational Swimming Championship at the National Aquatics Centre, in Couva, on Sunday.
Marlins tallied 988 points at the four-day championship with Rwb Aquatics Academy coming in second with 535.5, Tidal Wave Aquatics T&T placing third with 474.5 points and Blue Dolphins coming in fourth with 382.5 points.
Nikoli Blackman was the top swimmer for Marlins, scoring 109 points in the 15 and over men’s competition. Johann-Matthew Matamoro of Tidal Wave was second with 58 points and Zackary Gresham (unattached) was third with 54 points.
In the 15 and over women’s category, Amelia Rajack of Atlantis Aquatics Swim Club had the highest points tally of 82 with Zoe Anthony (Marlins) second with 65.5 and Kiara Goodridge (Blue Dolphin Swim Club) third with 54.
Meanwhile, Alejandro Agard of Blue Dolphins tallied 104 for Blue Dolphins in the men’s 11-12 category.