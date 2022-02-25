Blackman stars on opening night

TWO-TIME TTOC (2021) Junior Sportsman of the Year Nikoli Blackman posted two Carifta “B” standards and as many victories as the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago’s (ASATT) National Age-Group Long Course (50m course) Swimming Championships splashed off Thursday night.
The meet is serving as the deadline for qualification for the 2022 Carifta Swimming & Open Water Championships to be hosted in Bridgetown, Barbados, from April 16-20.
On the opening night at the National Aquatic Centre, the lanky Marlins Swim Club (MSC) swimmer first sped to a 25.43-second effort for the one-lap 50m butterfly sprint in the Boys 15-17, touching the wall ahead of Tidal Wave Aquatics’ (TWA) Johann-Matthew Matamoro (26.67) and Blue Dolphins Swim Club’s (BDSC) Aaron Stuart (26.89).
Blackman, who represented Team TTO at the 2021 Pan Am Junior Games and the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in Dubai, last December, ended the Thursday night programme with a dominant display in the Boys 15-17 400m freestyle, leading from starting gun to wall and registering a 4:12.20 clocking for the eight-lap event, more than a minute better than his nearest competitor in the age-group.
His teammate Zachary Anthony also secured two victories but one “B” standard in the Boys 13-14 age-group. That qualification effort came in the 50m ‘fly where he topped the field in 27.22 seconds, ahead of the Rivas Titan’s (RT) Giovanni Rivas (27.71) and Aqua Darts (AD) Darren Belfon (28.36). Anthony could not earn a Carifta mark in the 400m free, posting a 4:29.67, with Rivas (4:37.60) and Barracudas’ Liam Carrington third in 4:46.25.
The only other Carifta standard came via Flying Fish Swim Club’s (FFSC) Sap Wong Chong-Achee in the Girls 11-12 200m breaststroke, touching in a “C” standard of 3:11.12, nearly 25 metres ahead of the only other campaigner in that age-group, MSC’s Aimee Le Blanc (3:33.99).
Anthony’s elder sister, Zoe, claimed a win in the Girls 15-17 200m breaststroke (3:00.80) while RT’s Amelia Rajack claimed the 400m freestyle (4:56.57), edging out Anthony (Zoe) who was timed in 4:56.79. No other Carifta standards were met on the opening night.
MSC led a sweep of the medals in the Girls 11-12 50m butterfly with Jaliyah Celestine (35.43), Zara Persico (39.12) and Taylor Marchan (39.28), in that order.
In the Boys 11-12 edition, Eagles Aquatics’ Marcus Alexander led the way (31.25) over BDSC’s Alejandro Agard (33.30) and FFSC’s Jonathan Sambrano (33.51).
Alexander’s teammate Keiera Audain climbed the top level of the podium in the Girls 13-14 50m ‘fly (30.67) ahead of the RWB Academy pair of Maidan Edwards (31.41) and Madara Edwards (31.49).
RWB’s Amari Ash earned gold in 30.63 for the Girls 15-17 edition of the 50m ‘fly ahead of Barracudas’ Caitlyn Look Fong (31.03) and Anthony (Zoe) (31.04). MSC’s Adam Scoon doubled up with gold medals in the Boys 11-12 200m breaststroke (3:13.35) and 400m freestyle (5:25.91)
The four-day meet continued last night, continues this morning and concludes tomorrow at the same venue.