Originally entered in the 400m freestyle and 200m freestyle, Blackman was withdrawn from the 400m free ahead of the start of the competition Tuesday. He was also scratched before yesterday morning’s session from the 200m free.
Blackman’s best event is the 50m free today in which he is seeded fourth.
The Fatima College student will swim in the 12th and final heat this morning from 10.37 a.m. in lane five, alongside Spain’s Guillermo Carrey, Brazilian Vitor Sega, Poland’s Szymon Misiak, Croatian Jere Hribar—(the fastest seed), Honduran Gabriel Martinez, Venezuelan Emil Perez, and Jamaican Nathaniel Thomas.
Blackman is expected to advance to the semi-finals later tonight and then, if he manages to be top eight at that stage, the 50m free final tomorrow night.
Tomorrow morning, Blackman is entered for the 50m butterfly heat ten of 11, and set to swim from lane seven against Bahamian Nigel Forbes, Brazil’s Pedro Souza, Colombian Simon Bermudez, Denmark’s Casper Puggard, Italian Elia Codardini, France’s Benjamin Chateigner and Lithuania’s Daniil Pancerevas. He is seeded 18th in this race.
And the Marlins Swim Club athlete is scheduled to conclude his campaign with participation in the 100m freestyle on Saturday in heat 11 of 13 from lane two, with Brazil’s Matheus Pereira, South African Pieter Coetze, France’s Nans Mazellier, Pancerevas, Romanian Patrick Sebastian Dinu, Argentina’s Matias Santiso and Misiak. Blackman is seeded 15th going into this race.