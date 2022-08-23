Blackman tackles World’s best

Nikoli Blackman will face off against the world’s best, including current world senior and junior record-holder from Romania, phenom David Popovici, when the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships gets under way from August 30-September 4.
Blackman, a two-time Youth Sportsman of the Year, jets out to Peru around from 3.45 a.m. Friday, via Panama City, and is scheduled to land in Lima (Peruvian capital) with his coach Joseph Mc Leod and his father Bertram at around 3.10 p.m. that day, for the six-day competition that splashes off next week Tuesday.
Blackman is set to face the “Skinny Legend” — a nickname with which Popovici christened himself — in at least three events; the men’s 50m, 100m, and 200m freestyle races.
The 6–foot 3-inch Romanian phenom Popovici (pronounced po-po-vich) shot to stardom last year when he produced the fastest time in the world at the age of 16, at the 2021 European Championships, heading into the Tokyo Olympics.
Popovici, coached by top trainer Adrian Radulescu, finished just off the podium in the men’s 200m free (fourth) and was seventh in the 100m free.
This year, his star has shone even brighter.
First at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, in June, Popovici became the first swimmer since USA’s Jim Montgomery (1973) to be crowned world champion in the 100 and 200m freestyle events.
Then in the 2022 European Championships in Italy last week, he broke the 2009 world record of Brazil’s Cesar Cielo in the men’s 100m free (:46.86) and the first man to go 1:42 in the men’s 200 free in 13 years (1:42.97).
Once Popovici — also nicknamed “The Missile” — is healthy, the race is likely to be only on for the minor medals.
Blackman is set to dive into action on August 30 in the men’s 400m freestyle before the men’s 200m freestyle on August 31 (Independence Day). Thereafter, he is expected to line up in the men’s 50m freestyle on September 1, then the men’s 50m butterfly on September 2 before closing out his campaign on September 3, in the men’s 100m freestyle.