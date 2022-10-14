Nikoli Blackman

FAVOURITE: Nikoli Blackman

TWO-TIME First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year Nikoli Blackman is favourite to take the title for the men in this year’s edition of the Maracas Open Water Classic, sponsored by Subway. The Classic splashes off tomorrow at Maracas Bay.

The event is the only open water competition hosted by the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT). The Classic starts at 10am, and is open to national and international junior and senior open-water swimmers.

Over 170 athletes are registered to compete in the competition, which is open to swimmers 13 and over. Athletes will participate in 1,000, 3,000 and 5,000-metre distances.

The event was last held in 2018, with Jada Chatoor of Marlins Swim Club and Josiah Parag of Blue Dolphins Swim Club taking the top prizes in the 5,000m swim. The 2019 edition was cancelled three times due to hazardous seas, while the 2020 and 2021 editions were not staged due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CYG venues to be delivered on time

CYG venues to be delivered on time

ALL SIX venues are on schedule to be delivered to the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the August 4-11 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) Trinbago 2023.

LOC chairman Ephraim Serrette gave the update yesterday, ten months prior to the Games being hosted in the twin-island Republic where 72 member countries will descend for the seventh edition of the CYG.

Blackman tipped for Maracas Open Water title

Blackman tipped for Maracas Open Water title

TWO-TIME First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year Nikoli Blackman is favourite to take the title for the men in this year’s edition of the Maracas Open Water Classic, sponsored by Subway. The Classic splashes off tomorrow at Maracas Bay.

More Fire bid to stay perfect in Norman’s League

Defending Norman’s Windball League Premier Division champions More Fire will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the tournament when they take on North Central Police from 12.30 pm tomorrow at Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua.

TTFA to stage ‘B’ and ‘C’ Licence courses

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) will stage “B” and “C” Licence coaching courses in November.

The TTFA “B” Licence course runs from November 7 to 12 and costs $2,500. Deadline for registration is October 25. The “C” Licence course runs from November 21 to 25 and costs $1,500. Deadline for registration is November 10. Both courses will take place between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Hart bows out graciously as Wanderers coach

Hart bows out graciously as Wanderers coach

TEPHEN HART has bowed out as head-coach/manager of the Canadian club Hfx Wanderers.

“Much thanks to the Hfx Wanderers and Derek Martin for the opportunity to play a part in bringing the professional game to Halifax,” Hart stated via Twitter after being relieved of his job on Thursday.

Garcia, Joefield shine at World Senior Games

Garcia, Joefield shine at World Senior Games

Suzan Garcia and Susannah Joefield earned precious metal for Trinidad and Tobago at the October 3-15 Huntsman World Senior Games in St George, Utah, USA.

On Monday, at the Snow Canyon High School Stadium, Garcia landed the spear 24.20 metres for gold in the women’s 55-59 javelin.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CYG venues to be delivered on time

CYG venues to be delivered on time

ALL SIX venues are on schedule to be delivered to the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the August 4-11 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) Trinbago 2023.

LOC chairman Ephraim Serrette gave the update yesterday, ten months prior to the Games being hosted in the twin-island Republic where 72 member countries will descend for the seventh edition of the CYG.

Blackman tipped for Maracas Open Water title

Blackman tipped for Maracas Open Water title

TWO-TIME First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year Nikoli Blackman is favourite to take the title for the men in this year’s edition of the Maracas Open Water Classic, sponsored by Subway. The Classic splashes off tomorrow at Maracas Bay.

More Fire bid to stay perfect in Norman’s League

Defending Norman’s Windball League Premier Division champions More Fire will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the tournament when they take on North Central Police from 12.30 pm tomorrow at Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua.

TTFA to stage ‘B’ and ‘C’ Licence courses

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) will stage “B” and “C” Licence coaching courses in November.

The TTFA “B” Licence course runs from November 7 to 12 and costs $2,500. Deadline for registration is October 25. The “C” Licence course runs from November 21 to 25 and costs $1,500. Deadline for registration is November 10. Both courses will take place between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Hart bows out graciously as Wanderers coach

Hart bows out graciously as Wanderers coach

TEPHEN HART has bowed out as head-coach/manager of the Canadian club Hfx Wanderers.

“Much thanks to the Hfx Wanderers and Derek Martin for the opportunity to play a part in bringing the professional game to Halifax,” Hart stated via Twitter after being relieved of his job on Thursday.

Garcia, Joefield shine at World Senior Games

Garcia, Joefield shine at World Senior Games

Suzan Garcia and Susannah Joefield earned precious metal for Trinidad and Tobago at the October 3-15 Huntsman World Senior Games in St George, Utah, USA.

On Monday, at the Snow Canyon High School Stadium, Garcia landed the spear 24.20 metres for gold in the women’s 55-59 javelin.