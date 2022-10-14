Blackman tipped for Maracas Open Water title

TWO-TIME First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year Nikoli Blackman is favourite to take the title for the men in this year’s edition of the Maracas Open Water Classic, sponsored by Subway. The Classic splashes off tomorrow at Maracas Bay.
The event is the only open water competition hosted by the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT). The Classic starts at 10am, and is open to national and international junior and senior open-water swimmers.
Over 170 athletes are registered to compete in the competition, which is open to swimmers 13 and over. Athletes will participate in 1,000, 3,000 and 5,000-metre distances.
The event was last held in 2018, with Jada Chatoor of Marlins Swim Club and Josiah Parag of Blue Dolphins Swim Club taking the top prizes in the 5,000m swim. The 2019 edition was cancelled three times due to hazardous seas, while the 2020 and 2021 editions were not staged due to the Covid-19 pandemic.