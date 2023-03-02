Blackman to lead Carifta effort again

THREE-TIME Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) Youth Sportsman of the Year Nikoli Blackman will lead a 21-member TTO team to the 2023 Carifta Aquatics Championships that splash off from April 6-11 in Curacao.
Blackman, the 2022 FINA (now World Aquatics) Junior World seventh-place finisher in the Men’s 50-metre freestyle, will campaign in both the pool and open water competitions.
At last year’s edition, Blackman won ten individual medals—four gold, three silver, three bronze—including a silver in the Boys 16-18 5k. The 17-year-old also claimed the FINA high point trophy for his gold-medal winning Men’s 100m free performance. The future University of Tennessee swimmer, currently coached by Joseph Mc Leod, added four medals in the relay events—three gold, one silver—proving to be the country’s biggest points contributor at the meet where they finished fifth in the points standing with a very meagre team (11 out of a maximum 36 in the pool).
This year he will lead an 18-member squad in the pool, with a supporting cast including the foreign-based Zarek Wilson who was a crucial member last year, together with his team-mate from Marlins Zachary Anthony, who has aged up from 13-14 to 15-17 this year.
The TTO Boys 13-14 charge is expected to be spear-headed by the talented duo of Liam Carrington and Darren Belfon, with specialised support from foreign-based Liam Roberts in a group that also includes Anpherne Bernard, Christiano Rivas, Isaiah Alexander and Jonathan Sambrano.
Of the 18, girls number just five, including Anthony’s elder sister Zoe and breaststroker Tyla Ho A Shu (both Girls 15-17); Aimee Le Blanc, the sole 13-14 female and the pair of Carifta debutants Harmoni Nelson and Taylor Marchand (Girls 11-12).
Bertram Blackman will serve as the team’s manager.
TTO Swimming team
Girls
11-12: Taylor Marchan, Harmoni Nelson; 13-14: Aimee le Blanc; 15-17: Zoe Anthony, Tyla Ho A Shu
Boys
11-12: Aaron Siewlal; 13-14: Liam Carrintgton, Derron Belfon, Liam ROberts, Anpherne Bbernard, Christiano Rivas, Isaiah Alexander, Jonathan Samabrano
Coaches: Mark Pouchet, Anil Roberts, Paul Newallo
Chaperone: Lilas Stuart-Solomon
TTO 5K Carifta Open Water squad
Girls 14 – 15: Aimee Le Blanc, Irmani Smith
Boys 14 – 15: Liam Carrington, Adam Scoon,
Isaiah Alexander
Boys 16 – 18: Amelia Rajack, Zoe Anthony
Boys 16 – 18: Nikoli Blackman, Zachary Anthony
Coach: Maurice Faria
Manager of both squads: Bertram Blackman