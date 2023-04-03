BERTRAM BLACKMAN, manager of the TTO swim team, is expecting a solid medal performance from the squad that flies out to Curacao today for the four-day 36th edition of the Carifta Aquatic Championships.
Three-time Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) Youth Sportsman of the Year Nikoli Blackman will lead a 21-member TTO team (pool and open water) to the 2023 Carifta Aquatics Championships that splashes off from Thursday through April 11 in the Dutch Caribbean island.
Blackman, the 2022 FINA (now World Aquatics) Junior World seventh-place finisher in the Men’s 50-metre freestyle, will campaign in both the pool and open water competitions.
At last year’s edition, Blackman won ten individual medals-- four gold, three silver, three bronze -- including a silver in the Boys 16-18 5k.
The 17-year-old also claimed the FINA high point trophy for his gold-medal winning Men’s 100m free performance.
The future University of Tennessee swimmer, currently coached by Joseph Mc Leod, added four medals in the relay events— three gold, one silver— proving to be the country’s biggest points contributor at the meet where they finished fifth in the points standing with a very meagre team (11 out of a maximum 36 in the pool).
Last year, team TTO placed both fifth in the points standing and in the medal count.
This year Nikoli Blackman will lead an 18-member squad in the pool, with a supporting cast including the foreign-based Zarek Wilson who was a crucial member last year, together with his teammate from Marlins Zachary Anthony, who has aged up from 13-14 to 15-17 this year.
The TTO Boys 13-14 charge is expected to be spearheaded by the talented duo of Liam Carrington and Darren Belfon, with specialised support from foreign-based Liam Roberts in a group that also includes Anpherne Bernard, Christiano Rivas, Isaiah Alexander and Jonathan Sambrano.
Of the 18, girls number just five, including Anthony’s elder sister Zoe and breaststroker Tyla Ho A Shu (both Girls 15-17); Aimee Le Blanc, the sole 13-14 female; and the pair of Carifta debutantes Harmoni Nelson and Taylor Marchan (Girls 11-12).
Bertram Blackman is pretty excited about the team’s prospects in Curacao.
“We are energised by what we have been seeing at national training sessions so far. It’s a great group of swimmers,” Blackman said about the team’s preparation ahead of the competition.
“They have been working very hard for the last month or so, all kids have been attending their sessions and giving their all in the training with a great attitude.”
Despite the positivity of the manager’s outlook, the reality is the TTO squad has limited representation in several of the age-groups, both in individual events and in the points-maximising relays.
TTO has relay options in two of a possible six age-groups, meaning the local squad will not be competing in 16 relay events over the four days.
“We know that we don’t have the numbers to win the competition outright but we do expect to do well in the medal count just like last year and also perform great in individuals swim events and our relays,” Bertram Blackman said, adding the team has had great support from the Government/Ministry of Sport and Community and the SPORTT company of Trinidad and Tobago.
TTO Swimming team
Girls 11-12: Taylor Marchan, Harmoni Nelson; 13-14: Aimee le Blanc; 15-17: Zoe Anthony, Tyla Ho A Shu
Boys 11-12: Aaron Siewlal; 13-14: Liam Carrintgton, Derron Belfon, Liam ROberts, Anpherne Bbernard, Christiano Rivas, Isaiah Alexander, Jonathan Samabrano
Coaches: Mark Pouchet, Anil Roberts, Paul Newallo
Chaperone: Lilas Stuart-Solomon
TTO 5K Carifta Open Water squad
Girls 14–15: Aimee Le Blanc, Irmani Smith
Boys 14–15: Liam Carrington, Adam Scoon, Isaiah Alexander
Boys 16–18: Amelia Rajack, Zoe Anthony
Boys 16–18: Nikoli Blackman, Zachary Anthony
Coach: Maurice Faria
Manager of both squads: Bertram Blackman