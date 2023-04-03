Nikoli Blackman

PROUD FOLKS: Nikoli Blackman, centre, with his parents, Bertram, right, and Denise.

BERTRAM BLACKMAN, manager of the TTO swim team, is expecting a solid medal performance from the squad that flies out to Curacao today for the four-day 36th edition of the Carifta Aquatic Championships.

Three-time Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) Youth Sportsman of the Year Nikoli Blackman will lead a 21-member TTO team (pool and open water) to the 2023 Carifta Aquatics Championships that splashes off from Thursday through April 11 in the Dutch Caribbean island.

Blackman, the 2022 FINA (now World Aquatics) Junior World seventh-place finisher in the Men’s 50-metre freestyle, will campaign in both the pool and open water competitions.

At last year’s edition, Blackman won ten individual medals-- four gold, three silver, three bronze -- including a silver in the Boys 16-18 5k.

The 17-year-old also claimed the FINA high point trophy for his gold-medal winning Men’s 100m free performance.

The future University of Tennessee swimmer, currently coached by Joseph Mc Leod, added four medals in the relay events— three gold, one silver— proving to be the country’s biggest points contributor at the meet where they finished fifth in the points standing with a very meagre team (11 out of a maximum 36 in the pool).

Last year, team TTO placed both fifth in the points standing and in the medal count.

This year Nikoli Blackman will lead an 18-member squad in the pool, with a supporting cast including the foreign-based Zarek Wilson who was a crucial member last year, together with his teammate from Marlins Zachary Anthony, who has aged up from 13-14 to 15-17 this year.

The TTO Boys 13-14 charge is expected to be spearheaded by the talented duo of Liam Carrington and Darren Belfon, with specialised support from foreign-based Liam Roberts in a group that also includes Anpherne Bernard, Christiano Rivas, Isaiah Alexander and Jonathan Sambrano.

Of the 18, girls number just five, including Anthony’s elder sister Zoe and breaststroker Tyla Ho A Shu (both Girls 15-17); Aimee Le Blanc, the sole 13-14 female; and the pair of Carifta debutantes Harmoni Nelson and Taylor Marchan (Girls 11-12).

Bertram Blackman is pretty excited about the team’s prospects in Curacao.

“We are energised by what we have been seeing at national training sessions so far. It’s a great group of swimmers,” Blackman said about the team’s preparation ahead of the competition.

“They have been working very hard for the last month or so, all kids have been attending their sessions and giving their all in the training with a great attitude.”

Despite the positivity of the manager’s outlook, the reality is the TTO squad has limited representation in several of the age-groups, both in individual events and in the points-maximising relays.

TTO has relay options in two of a possible six age-groups, meaning the local squad will not be competing in 16 relay events over the four days.

“We know that we don’t have the numbers to win the competition outright but we do expect to do well in the medal count just like last year and also perform great in individuals swim events and our relays,” Bertram Blackman said, adding the team has had great support from the Government/Ministry of Sport and Community and the SPORTT company of Trinidad and Tobago.

TTO Swimming team

Girls 11-12: Taylor Marchan, Harmoni Nelson; 13-14: Aimee le Blanc; 15-17: Zoe Anthony, Tyla Ho A Shu

Boys 11-12: Aaron Siewlal; 13-14: Liam Carrintgton, Derron Belfon, Liam ROberts, Anpherne Bbernard, Christiano Rivas, Isaiah Alexander, Jonathan Samabrano

Coaches: Mark Pouchet, Anil Roberts, Paul Newallo

Chaperone: Lilas Stuart-Solomon

TTO 5K Carifta Open Water squad

Girls 14–15: Aimee Le Blanc, Irmani Smith

Boys 14–15: Liam Carrington, Adam Scoon, Isaiah Alexander

Boys 16–18: Amelia Rajack, Zoe Anthony

Boys 16–18: Nikoli Blackman, Zachary Anthony

Coach: Maurice Faria

Manager of both squads: Bertram Blackman

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Still the X factor

Still the X factor

Sunil Narine’s outrageous figures of 46 wickets in four matches for Queen’s Park Cricket Clu…

CENTRAL BACK IN FRONT

CENTRAL BACK IN FRONT

It took just one goal for Central FC to regain leadership of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League yesterday.

Keasean St Rose’s 48th minute strike was enough for Central to see off Port Fortin Civic 1-0 at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella and re-take the lead in the standings from free-scoring AC Port of Spain.

Campbell-Smith sisters ranked to sweep ‘Catch’

THE Campbell-Smith sisters are ranked to sweep the three female singles titles in the first stage of the Catch National Junior Tennis Championship at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Holder, Hetmyer on winning side as ‘Royals’ triumph

West Indies teammates Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer started the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a winning note as Rajasthan Royals easily brushed aside Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in the third game of the new season, yesterday.

ITF action resumes in Tacarigua

THERE should be more than ten players from the host country involved in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Trinity Cup Junior Tournament from today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.