Blackpool Sports Club of Mt Lambert will be staging its 30th annual old boys football match in memory of one of its founders, Cecil “Rajay” Joseph, this Sunday at the Aranjuez Savannah from 4 p.m.
In the past, the club has honoured former outstanding individuals for their contributions to sports and culture on the local and international scene.
This year the club will be honouring Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, international steelband arranger and pannist, who is recognised as a genius in the field of culture; Prem Maharajh, former cricketer with Aranjuez Sports Club for his outstanding contributions to the development of cricket in the area, and
Andrew “Hopey Son” Jones, for his contribution to maintaining most of the grounds in the San Juan area.
A three-team round-robin tournament will staged in the afternoon between Moosai Sports, led by former West Indies “mystery” spinner Harold Joseph and Soft Drinns veterans led by Ernest Wood of Massy All Stars fame and Blackpool.
Former national players Alvin Corneal, Everald “Gally” Cummings, Bobby Sookram, Ellis Sadaphal, Ron La Forest and many more will be featured in these games.
The public is invited to witness an afternoon of nostalgia.