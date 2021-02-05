Blackwood annoyed over missing out on century

Mehidy Hasan

‘GOT HIM’: Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan, left, celebrates the dismissal of West Indies’ Jermaine Blackwood, centre, during day three, yesterday, of the first Test in Chattogram, Bangladesh.

Despite single digit scores in West Indies’ only tour game last week, strokemaker Jermaine Blackwood said he had still backed himself to get among the runs in the ongoing opening Test, but is annoyed at failing to convert his half-century into triple figures.

The right-hander hit a polished 68 on Friday’s third day at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium as West Indies, replying to Bangladesh’s 430, were dismissed for 259 in their first innings. At the close, the hosts had stumbled to 47 for three – an overall lead of 218 runs.

“You have to be confident as a player because we played a practice game and I didn’t score any runs but still you have to have that mental toughness,” Blackwood said afterwards.

“Me as a player, I know that I am not too good in practice games but once the Test cricket starts, I’m 100 per cent ready.” He added: “We came from England and New Zealand which were pretty similar. The ball was bouncing and seaming around, there wasn’t too much spin but here in Bangladesh you know you’re going to get a lot of spin.

“The ball is spinning a lot, the ball is keeping low so we just have to play on the front foot as much as possible and as late as possible. I think once you as a batsman don’t really lunge at the ball I think you will be very successful, and then you have to capitalise on the bad bowling whenever you get the chance to score.”

Blackwood entered at a critical stage of the innings after captain Kraigg Brathwaite was dismissed for an attractive 76, and then watched as debutant Kyle Mayers perished for a fluent 40.

Tasked with rebuilding from a position of 154 for five before lunch, Blackwood inspired a 99-run, sixth wicket stand with wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Da Silva who made 42 in only his second Test.

However, Blackwood’s dismissal was a soft one, caught down the leg-side off an ordinary delivery from off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4-58), and he said he was left kicking himself.

“It was very frustrating because I’ve been telling myself I really want just to convert more of these half-centuries into centuries and I’m stepping in the right direction,” said the Jamaican, appointed vice captain for the tour.

“But I was very disappointed in the way I got out. I guess in the next innings I will just have to [keep my head down] and bat in the same fashion.”

