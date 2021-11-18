Blackwood looking for big scores in Galle

West Indies vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood said his team wants to break their “duck” in Sri Lanka and he himself wants to lead the charge with the bat when they face the hosts in a two-Test series in Galle, starting on Sunday.
The Windies are yet to win a Test match in Sri Lanka and on their previous trip there in 2016 ended with the hosts whipping the Caribbean side 2-0.
Blackwood was himself on that tour scoring 11 and 92, in the Test match played in Galle, but noted that the West Indies team have improved since then and the players are hungry for success following successful tour of Bangladesh at the start of the year and drawn series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Caribbean.
He also noted that his own form has been good leading into the series and that he is focussed on scoring big against Sri Lanka. “Last time I was here I scored 92. Now I am starting to understand my game much better than in the past. I really know my game inside out. The last time I played here I was playing more attacking because I was batting with number 11,” Blackwood told the media yesterday.
He continued: “But this time around, hopefully, if I get a chance, I can bat longer for the team and score more runs because I am not just looking to score a half-century or a century. I am looking to push it beyond that. Hopefully if I can get in on this track and I can score a lot of runs for my team here.” And as for the team, he said: “We came here to win.”
“That is our motto and goal. It doesn’t matter where we play; we are just here to win. You can see the hunger in the guys. We are ready to play so it doesn’t matter the surface.”
“I was here in 2016 and in my first series here we lost both Test matches and I did not fare too well as a youngster coming into the team at that time, and now I am looking forward to these two games. We have a very good team and this team is ready to go and break the shackles and win some games in Sri Lanka this time around,” Blackwood added.
“This is a great squad with very good players and everyone knows that we haven’t won a series here in a lot of years now. We know that and we are going to take it upon ourselves to change that and actually win some games here and turn that curve for West Indie cricket in terms of winning games in Sri Lanka,” Blackwood explained.
“The guys here are ready and willing to play cricket for everybody in the Caribbean and for each other and that is why you can see the steady progression of this team over the past year and a half. You can see a lot of improvement because the guys are playing a lot of cricket together and you can see that most of the guys are maturing,” he assessed.
Asked about the expectation of spin playing a big role in the series, Blackwood said the visitors are prepared for anything. “I think it (spin) is going to be a big part both for us and for Sri Lanka. We know that Sri Lanka have some quality spinners but we also have some quality spinners. We know what to expect here and we preparing for that.
“We are expecting to get a lot of spin but if we don’t get that and instead get a lot of pace, we are prepared for that as well. As a unit, we are just ready to go out there and put on a good show,” he added.
The 29-year-old right-hander is also backing newcomer Jeremy Solozano to do well at the top of the order. “He (Solozano) is a next player like Kraigg (Brathwaite) who bats time and bats long and once he gets in, it’s going to be a big advantage for us because if the two of them can bat long it is only going to get better for us,” Blackwood concluded.