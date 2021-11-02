Blackwood posts half-century

Jermaine Blackwood was the only West Indies batsman to notch a half-century on the second day of the three-day Best vs Best trial match at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, yesterday, as the players continued to vie for selection for the upcoming Test tour to Sri Lanka.
Unlike the first game last week when Nkrumah Bonner and Shai Hope both scored centuries, the top score so far in the second trial was 74 from Jeremy Solozano on the opening day for the Kraigg Brathwaite-led team.
Jayden Seales was the best bowler in the first innings, picking up three wickets for 37 runs off 16 overs.
Shannon Gabriel, who is returning from injury, only bowled nine overs in the first innings, conceding 18 runs without taking a wicket.
Yesterday, captain Blackwood led from the front, hitting 50 off 86 balls with 11 fours as his team replied with 213 for eight.
Blackwood’s knock provided some much needed impetus for the innings after Shayne Moseley and Bonner both fell early.
Moseley (1) was caught behind by Joshua Da Silva off Kemar Roach while Bonner (0) fell lbw to Alzarri Joseph. Kieran Powell and Blackwood took the score from 16 for two to 94 for two before Powell was caught behind off Joseph for 42 off 86 balls.
Another mini collapse ensued when Blackwood departed, caught by Solozano off the bowling of Jomel Warrican (3/45), who also picked up the wicket of Kavem Hodge (16) before Jahmar Hamilton was run out without scoring, leaving Blackwood’s team struggling at 134 for six at the tea break yesterday.
However, the lower-order showed some fight with Raymon Reifer hitting an unbeaten 40 and Rahkeem Cornwall hitting 27 not out to keep the innings alive. The match concludes today.
Summarised scores:
Team Brathwaite 326-6 dec (110 overs) (Jeremy Solozano 74, Shai Hope 71 ret, Kraigg Brathwaite 58 ret, Kyle Mayers 45; Jayden Seales 3/37) vs Team Blackwood 213-8 (77 overs) (Jermaine Blackwood 50, Kieran Powell 42, Raymon Reifer 40 n.o.; Jomel Warrican 3/45, Alzarri Joseph 2/29).