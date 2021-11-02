Blackwood posts half-century

SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT “Big” Nigel Paul, 32, is on the brink of creating history when he becomes the first Trinidad and Tobago boxer to secure an AIBA World Championships medal.

“It feels good!! It’s kind of a relief to know that after training so long, it finally happened,” Paul told the Express, after outpointing Turkey’s Berat Acar 4-1 on the judges’ scorecards in a quarter-final match-up, and thus advancing to the medal round.