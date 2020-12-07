Jason Holder

West Indies Test captain Jason Holder

Jason Holder has been knocked from the top of the all-rounders rankings and has also been overtaken by Jermaine Blackwood as the highest ranked West Indies batsman, following the first Test debacle against New Zealand last weekend in Hamilton.

The 29-year-old Holder endured a lean time with both bat and ball as the Caribbean side suffered a chastening innings and 134-run defeat at Seddon Park in less than four days, and has slipped to second in the all-rounders charts and 44th in the batting rankings -- losing three spots.

Opting to bowl first at Seddon Park, West Indies watched as New Zealand piled up 519 for seven declared, with Holder going wicketless. He then managed only 25 not out and eight as West Indies were bundled out for 138 and 247, to fall 1-0 behind in the two-Test series.

Captain Holder also suffered in the bowlers rankings, dropping two spots to seventh. He remained one of three Caribbean players in the top 20 with Kemar Roach slipping to 16th and Shannon Gabriel moving up to 19th. Both Roach and Holder finished with three wickets apiece during the New Zealand innings.

Blackwood, meanwhile, climbed 17 places to 41st following his superb 104 in the second innings — his second Test hundred. The position is the Jamaican’s best since reaching 40th nearly 3 1/2 years ago. Blackwood was the only specialist West Indies batsman to pass 30 in the contest as West Indies’ inconsistent batting was once again exposed.

Tail-ender Alzarri Joseph was the only other Windies player to pass 50 when he stroked a career-best 86 — his maiden Test half-century – in a 155-run, seventh wicket partnership with Blackwood in the second innings. For his heroics, the 24-year-old Joseph jumped 31 spots to a career-best 123rd.

Blackwood, Holder and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich — the latter of whom did not bat in either innings at Seddon Park due to injury — are the only West Indies batsmen in the top 50. For the Black Caps, captain Kane Williamson climbed to second following his monumental career-best 251, to be level with Indian maestro Virat Kohli, with Australian Steve Smith remaining top.

Left-armer Neil Wagner jumped to second in the bowlers rankings after his six wickets in the first Test against the Windies while Tim Southee moved into fourth after taking five wickets in the match. Australian Pat Cummins heads the bowling rankings while England’s Ben Stokes has taken over from Holder at the top of the all-rounders list.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘START DELIVERING’

‘START DELIVERING’

West Indies captain Jason Holder told his players to “start delivering” after their crushing innings and 134-run defeat to New Zealand in the first Test in Hamilton.

The Caribbean side suffered their heaviest-ever loss to the Black Caps as they were razed for 138 and 247 at Seddon Park to fall 1-0 down in the two-match series.

West Indies’ top five batsmen managed only 100 runs between them in two innings, leaving skipper Holder frustrated.

Windies ‘A’ surrender to huge innings defeat

A sudden batting collapse sent West Indies ‘A’ to a heavy innings defeat to New Zealand ‘A’ on the final day of their opening four-day “Test” yesterday.

Resuming the day at Bay Oval on 59 for three—still 195 runs in arrears—and needing a strong batting effort to force a draw, West Indies ‘A’ slumped to 109 all out before lunch to go down by an innings and 134 runs.

Century for Blackwood

Century for Blackwood

Jermaine Blackwood struck his second Test hundred but West Indies suffered a crushing innings and 134-run defeat inside four days of the opening Test at Seddon Park, yesterday.

Morris to take TTSL reins

Morris to take TTSL reins

Former “Strike Squad” captain Clayton “JB” Morris was elected the new president of the Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL), defeating Jameson Rigues for the post in yesterday’s AGM.

+2
Disappearing skill

Disappearing skill

When it comes to the aftermath of yet another humiliating defeat for the West Indies in Test cricket, the challenge is to find a different way to present an analysis of the latest of the very many thrashings the regional side would have endured in the past 25 years especially.

So let’s begin with head coach Phil Simmons’ assessment ahead of the first Test