Ahead of the second Test between West Indies and Pakistan, WI vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood said he was aiming to face 150 balls while his side will strive for a 350-run total.
West Indies lead the two-match series 1-0 after their one wicket-victory Sunday at Sabina Park.
They return to that venue in Jamaica tomorrow for the second and final Test and Blackwood said the discussions among the coach and team have been centred on their batting approach as they seek to win the series.
“The last time, you can see most of the batsmen want to go out there and apply themselves,” Blackwood who hit a crucial second innings half-century explained to the media. “I myself want to bat for over 150 balls. Roston Chase was very patient and his approach was very good. Once we get into better ball selection, select the right balls, we will be fine.”
Blackwood intends to continue being aggressive, probably curbing that aggression for better line and length bowling but he insisted, “I can only speak for myself. I am an aggressive batsman and I will always play my shots...I don’t think the team will kill me for that. In the last game if I didn’t go out there and be aggressive I think we would be saying something different there for sure.” Blackwood got 55 in the second innings that set the WI on their way to getting 168 for victory.
The vice-captain added that he and Chase batted sensibly and he said the plan was for him to put some pressure on the Pakistan pacers by playing his shots once they put the ball in his arc.
Blackwood said the WI batsmen had been working assiduously in the nets and behind the scenes to get their performance up to par and that industrious application in training had not paid dividends to date.
“For sure we are making improvements in baby steps. We have been working hard as a batting unit although we didn’t get the scores we wanted...I see players who want to do well for the West Indies public and their families every day...but it is going to take time, but we are headed in right direction,” said Blackwood. He added that batting improvements have been shown in previous series with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, with the South Africa series being the only lapse for this year.
“We didn’t do ourselves any justice in that series...But I am hoping all the batters can come to the party in this Test. They are hungry and are ready to make some noise in this final Test.”
The Jamaican native stressed: “Once we come and put it together, I don’t see why the batting can’t make over 350 runs.”